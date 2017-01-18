WWE SmackDown Live Results January 17th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Another great week, another great episode in the bag for the blue brand!

18 Jan 2017

The Wyatt Family’s strained relations didn’t improve on this week's SmackDown Live

A historic edition of SmackDown Live saw women main event in a steel cage for the first time in the brand’s near 18 year history, a major return that will rock the Women’s division, and a hometown hero returning, only to get taken down. The blue brand had yet another rollercoaster show that did not fail to deliver. Below are the results

Shane McMahon’s Big Announcement

AJ Styles was not pleased with the SmackDown Live commissioner’s announcement

The SmackDown Live Commissioner kicked off the show. He started talking about the Royal Rumble and the competitors, naming each one, inciting a reaction from the crowd. He said that in 4 weeks time, the WWE Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber. AJ Styles then came out looking disgusted about having to defend at Elimination Chamber. Shane said that it is only if he is still champion at Royal Rumble.

AJ sounded disgusted again and told Shane that his decision was “dumb”. As he fought Shane’s decision, the crowd erupted into chants of “AJ Styles”. Shane praised AJ but said his attitude wasn’t “phenomenal”. John Cena came out, and before he could say anything, AJ started throwing tantrums about “SmackDown Live being against him”.

The Miz then interrupted and said that he will beat Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, or he wins the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, he will get to where he belongs – the main event of Wrestlemania. AJ Styles and The Miz started trading back and forths. John Cena injected in and tried to provoke more tension between the two. He subtly went to the corner.

After another big burn by Styles, Cena asked The Miz if he was going to let anyone talk to him like that. Shane McMahon made a matchup between AJ Styles and The Miz, which was next.

AJ Styles vs The Miz

The match was the first heel vs heel match in a long time

Before the match started, Dean Ambrose approached Shane McMahon backstage talked about wanting a new Intercontinental Championship title belt due to the smell it sustained from The Miz and also said he wanted The Viper, so Shane set up a match between him and Orton for later in the night.

John Cena was on commentary. The two competitors first tried to overpower each other. AJ got the initial momentum on his side and looked to Cena on commentary to seem to try and prove a point. When AJ Styles tried attempting a Phenomenal Forearm, Maryse distracted him, and The Miz big booted him to the ground.

The Daniel Bryan taunts from The Miz then began. The Miz gave AJ a thumb to the eye, and then a DDT. AJ Styles countered a Skull crushing finale to a small package. He then hit the Pele kick on The Miz, who went crashing outside.

AJ threw The Miz against Cena and then started attacking him, prompting a Disqualification.

The Miz defeated AJ Styles by Disqualification

After the match, AJ ran away from Cena, and The Miz started attacking Cena from behind, but Cena countered it into the Attitude Adjustment. Styles tried to give a Phenomenal forearm to Cena, but Cena dodged it and gave him an AA as well. He held the championship in the air.