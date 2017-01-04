WWE SmackDown Live Results January 3nd 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

SmackDown Live made an incredible introduction to 2017

A highly anticipated episode of SmackDown Live happened coming off a critically acclaimed episode the previous week. There was an Intercontinental Championship match, a contract signing, and another highly anticipated match. Did SmackDown Live live up to the previous week’s defeat of Raw?



The Lunatic Fringe became a two-time Intercontinental Champion

The Miz and Maryse demand an apology from Renee Young

The Miz called out Renee Young but got The Lunatic Fringe instead

The first SmackDown Live of 2017 kicked off with The Miz & Maryse. The Miz began to praise himself, Maryse and the Intercontinental title. He said his only New Year’s resolution is to be more forgiving, and then called out Renee Young demanding an apology. He threatened to not let the show go on unless Renee came out. The crowd started chanting “We want Ambrose” and The Miz said he wanted Renee.

Right after, Ambrose came out, and The Miz put Maryse as his shield while he stood outside the ropes. Maryse then slapped Dean Ambrose. The “it” couple fled, and Ambrose said that the hardest part of his night was over, because Maryse hits harder than The Miz does.