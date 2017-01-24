WWE Spoiler: Main Event results from Cleveland

This week's Main Event included a former Cruiserweight Champion, former Diva's Champion and more.

WWE taped 2 matches before Raw for Main Event

Before tonight's exploding episode of Raw, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Thanks to Wrestlinginc, below are the complete spoiler results of the Main Event tapings from Cleveland:

#1 Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado

It has pretty much become a tradition to have a Cruiserweight bout open the show on Main Event. A couple of weeks ago, we saw Mustafa Ali take on the former Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick.

This week it was the former Cruiserweight Classic competitor Lince Dorado, who fought against The Brain Kendrick. Despite both wrestlers being the part of the Raw Cruiserweight division for a while, this was the first time these two stars faced each other inside WWE.

At the end, Kendrick's luck struck once again and he defeated the Masked Luchador via his Captain's Hook submission, the same which he used to defeat Mustafa Ali two weeks ago.

Result: Brian Kendrick defeated Lince Dorado via submission

#2 Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

The second match of the night was a rematch from last week's episode of Main Event. It saw the former Diva's Champion Alicia Fox square off once again against the protege of Raw Women's Champion Dana Brooke.

Last week we saw Alicia defeating Brooke after a competitive matchup. Fox used her signature scissor kick manoeuvre and then pinned the former NXT Star. This week was nothing different for both the women as the former Diva's Champion continued her winning streak and once again managed to defeat the protege of Charlotte.

Result: Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke

You can watch the highlights from last week's episode of WWE Main Event below, which includes the match between Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox, as well as a match between Epico and Darren Young, where Young suffered an arm injury:

