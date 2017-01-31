WWE Spoilers: Main Event taping results from Laredo, Texas

Is this the best WWE has for the New Day?

Before the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of Main Event. Thanks to PWMania, below are the complete spoiler results for this week's WWE Main Event from Laredo, Texas:

#1 Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas

Both Sin Cara and Bo Dallas have not been seen on WWE Programming for a while but they were used for tonight's episode of Main Event when they faced each other. At the end, the Masked Luchador picked up some momentum as he came on top in his match and defeated the former NXT Champion Dallas.

Now, it would be interesting to see if this win has any long term implications behind it for the masked Superstar.

Many believe that WWE has punished him enough for his fight with Jericho and now as they are looking to elevate the Cruiserweight Division, it's quite possible that they can put him back in the high-flying division.

Result: Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas

#2 The New Day vs. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars

It was a bit surprising to see the New Day competing on Main Event instead of Raw as WWE usually puts its lower card stars, who they have nothing planned for in the long term, on the show.

While at the end the longest reigning Tag Team Champions were the ones to end up on the winning side, you still got to wonder what's the next for them?

The final days of their title reign felt dragged and ever since losing the Tag Team Championships, their characters have only become staler. Now with them being on probably one the most unimportant shows on WWE TV, you have to ask if this is the start of the end for New Day?

Result - The New Day def. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars

