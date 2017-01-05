WWE/TNA News: Kurt Angle to take on Cody Rhodes inside a steel cage

It is time to find out just who the better man truly is.

by Harald Math News 05 Jan 2017, 11:41 IST

Angle/Rhodes III is on.

What’s the story?

After sharing victories in their first two matches on the independent scene, Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes are destined to settle the score once and for all inside a steel cage. Northeast Wrestling has announced that Rhodes vs. Angle III will headline their March 3 WrestleFest XXI show, with the two former WWE superstars looking to find out just who the better man is. What better way to settle a feud than inside a steel cage, one of the most iconic gimmick matches in the history of wrestling?

In case you didn’t know

The first match between the two took place at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under the Stars way back in August, with Cody picking up the win after reversing the Angle Slam into Cross Rhodes for the 1-2-3. The rematch took place six weeks later at WCPW’s True Legacy, with Angle managing to kick out of Cross Rhodes on his way to erasing the memory of his initial defeat to Rhodes.

Those expecting both men to be happy with one victory each will be sorely disappointed, as the rubber match has been confirmed to take place in two months time.

The heart of the matter

Cody is coming off a shocking but necessary heel turn at ROH’s Final Battle 2016, a move that the grandson of a plumber has since built on by making a victorious debut in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 11. When Cody left WWE early last year a showdown with The Olympic Hero was high on many fan’s wish-list, and the two haven’t disappointed to date. Kurt Angle matches are growing fewer and fewer by the year, with rumours of his impending return to WWE or his impending retirement never far away. As such, each Angle match should be treated as a special event.

What’s next?

The cage match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXI, which takes place in Waterbury, Connecticut on March 3, 2017. More information about the event and promotion can be found by heading to their website, and the rest of the card is yet to be announced. The Big Guy (formerly known as Ryback) and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler have been confirmed for the show, however, and judging by past NEW cards fans can expect a stacked show.

Sportskeeda’s take

So who should come out of the match the winner? An argument could be made for both men, but with Cody surely moving on to bigger and better things in 2017 the right move would be for Dusty’s son to pick up the victory. Angle is still an elite level athlete, but his role now must be putting over younger stars before hanging up his boots for good.