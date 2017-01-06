WWE/TNA Rumours: Both WWE and TNA want to sign the Hardy brothers

What does the future hold for the dynamic duo?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 06 Jan 2017, 16:41 IST

Will we see these two competing inside WWE once again?

What's the Story?

The whole Broken Matt Hardy saga is one of the most successful things coming out of TNA in 2016. Matt, along with his brother Jeff has produced some of the most memorable moments of the year on TNA TV.

So it's no surprise that two of biggest wrestling companies in the world want them in 2017.

As reported by Inquisitr, both WWE and TNA are in hot pursuit for the duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. While TNA wants the Hardy brothers to sign exclusive contracts with them, WWE Officials are also said to be interested in bringing both the former WWE stars back in the company.

In case you didn't know

TNA introduced the 'Broken' avatar of Matt Hardy back in May last year. Since then, this new gimmick of the former WWE and current TNA star has become widely popular and has led to fans from around the world talking about it.

TNA management has also realised the potential of this new character of the former WWE star. In the past couple of months, we have seen the TNA programming being more centred around the story of 'Broken' Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy.

Both the wrestlers are currently signed on non-exclusive contracts with the company, allowing them to wrestle at other independent wrestling events when they are not appearing for TNA.

The heart of the matter

According to the site, one of the first things the new TNA management is trying to do in 2017 is signing both Matt and Jeff hardy to exclusive contracts once again.

This is an interesting news since if they are successful, then it means that we will only get to see the two stars wrestling under the banner of TNA.

On a related note, we have heard the rumours of WWE officials being interested in signing both the Hardy brothers back with the company many times in the past several months as well.

What's next?

Without a doubt, WWE would be able to put much more money on the table for an exclusive contract than any other promotion can. However, TNA can offer the Hardys something which they will lose upon joining the biggest wrestling company in the world - creative control.

So with the reports of both the companies wanting to sign them, It will be interesting to see which way the Hardy brothers head to once their current TNA contract expires next month.

Sportskeeda's take

While fans would love to see the 'Broken' Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy feuding with some of the top WWE superstars, they also don't want the Hardys to lose their charisma and characters.

What choice the Hardy duo makes regarding their future would only be revealed when their contracts finally expire next month.

