WWE Top 5 Rumours of the Week and Analysis: 25th December 2016

WWE interested in Lashley?

2016 is almost over. With not much left in 2016 to happen, the rumour mill has been buzzing about the potential things that could happen next year. Brock Lesnar, who had a great year this time around, could be set for something big next year as well if we go by the rumours. Similarly, WWE could have big plans for Sasha Banks.

The return of John Cena which happens next week turned out to be a talking point. The Slammy Award scenario and WWE being interested in another TNA superstar were the other major rumours of this week. We are going to take a closer look at all of them in the list.

#5 Brock Lesnar wants another UFC Fight

Lesnar could fight again

Brock Lesnar made his return to UFC this year when he fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The fight was a financial success for everyone involved but the USADA saga that followed afterwards took away the spotlight. Lesnar got a one-year suspension but he plans to fight once again.

Also read: WWE Rumours: New details on Goldberg's contract with WWE

Rumours are suggesting that the Beast wants to step inside the Octagon one more time before retiring from the sport.

Lesnar should be expected to juggle his MMA and Wrestling career once again if it happens. Lesnar has a record of 5-3 in MMA right now and with the drawing power that he has, UFC would be more than happy to have him back.