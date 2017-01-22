WWE Top Five Rumours of the week and analysis: 22nd January 2017

Potential Royal Rumble winner, new opponent for Goldberg and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jan 2017, 19:58 IST

Angle could face Styles

The Rumour mill was busy as always with the WWE Universe moving one step closer to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Filled with star power, the pay-per-view has been a talking point among the fans for a long time and new fuel was added to the fire when WWE announced that Kurt Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle thus featured in the rumour mill heavily and an interesting match for Goldberg was also discussed as well.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins found their places in some important rumours and in this list, we will be taking a look at the top rumours of this past week and their implications.

#5 Roman Reigns to lose at Royal Rumble

Reigns could lose to Owens

Roman Reigns will be challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal championship at Royal Rumble.

Owens has been getting a strong booking in the past few weeks and this has evoked a doubt among the fans whether this is WWE warming up Owens to drop the gold. But rumours suggest that Owens could win the match at Royal Rumble.

WWE does have a plan to make Reigns the Universal champion if we go by the rumours, but apparently, it is not going to happen at Rumble.

This is a good thing considering the possibility of Owens heading into WrestleMania with the gold. He needs it more in comparison to Reigns, who already has good drawing power without the title.