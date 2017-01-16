WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Day 2 Results: Tyler Bate becomes the first WWE UK Champion

A fantastic display of top notch pro wrestling from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool! A new United Kingdom champion is crowned!

Your first UK Champion, 19-year-old Tyler Bate – the youngest champion in WWE history!

We saw the best of the British wrestling scene last night as the 16 hand-picked competitors from around the United Kingdom fought to win their way into the quarter-finals of the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

Yesterday, we saw Pete Dunne attack Sam Gradwell as the show came to a close. A rookie trying to make a name for himself, Dunne felt the wrath of William Regal who furiously pushed him away and berated him in a couple of backstage videos following the event. Interestingly, Triple H seemed impressed that he had made an impact on the biggest stage of his career and reluctant to punish the young competitor.

However, it certainly had me wondering what would happen in terms of the consequences Pete Dunne would face.

We began as expected, with a recap of last night’s explosive action. The energy of the crowd, the unique finishers and of course, special attention was given to the controversial victory for Jordan Devlin as he split Danny Burch’s head open. Pete Dunne was then made out to be the biggest hell of the tournament, the attack giving him special treatment during the opening promo.

We also saw glimpses of an extra attack that occurred that could possibly have caused a few back problems. Michael Cole and our very own Nigel McGuinness were our presenters and commentators once again and we kicked off with the man who tried to put the WWE Universe on notice.

Quarter Final #1

Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

A story of hate and revenge!

Pete Dunne has a face you love to hate. The guy is just perfect as a heel and this was a great way to open the show. Sam Gradwell came out with his back taped up due to the suplex on the ramp from the night before. Pete Dunne remained in his same attire that is a tribute to Daniel Bryan.

Gradwell refused to shake the hand of Dunne before the match and started off extremely aggressively, failing to keep his emotions in check. He nearly took Dunne’s head off with two vicious clotheslines JBL would be proud of! The action went to the outside as Gradwell executed a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ suicide dive.

The crowd never fails to make me smile as the Tye Dillinger ’10!’ chants continued during the count out.

Gradwell returned the favor of a suplex on the ramp to Dunne and followed it up with a front-facing missile dropkick a la Daniel Bryan, almost ironically as his opponent was paying tribute via the attire.

Dunne regained the advantage with a vicious German Suplex. This match really did get the crowd on their feet and it already felt like such a better show than our introduction last night. I felt so much more invested in the characters these people were trying to play.

Dunne attempted to win via count out but failed, however, he picked up the 1,2,3 a moment later as the damage had been done after pushing Gradwell viciously outside, injuring his back even further.

Winner by pinfall – Pete Dunne

.@MandrewsJunior hits the Shooting Star Press ... RIGHT INTO THE KNEES of @PeteDunneYxB! ONE TWO NOOO!! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/44cpUrp90Z — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017

The Pumphandle Flatliner, otherwise known as The Bitter End followed the bell in another attack by the extraordinary talent with an extraordinarily bad haircut, Pete Dunne. He was then interviewed at the top of the ramp where he alluded to Triple H being impressed with his heinous attack from last night. And into the second quarter final we went…