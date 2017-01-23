WWE / Lucha Underground News and Rumors: Pentagon Jr. leaving AAA, is he WWE bound?

Will we see Pentagon Jr. in WWE sooner rather than later?

by Harald Math News 23 Jan 2017, 15:35 IST

Where is Pentagon Jr. headed?

What’s the story?

Over the weekend, Pentagon Jr. took to Facebook to announce that his seven-year run with AAA is over.

The Lucha Underground star also announced that going forward he will be known as Penta el Cero Miedo, as AAA owns the rights to the name Pentagon Jr. Penta el Cero Miedo will now be working for Konnan’s The Crash promotion, representing the Perros del Mal heel faction established by the late Perry Aguayo Jr.

It is unclear how this will impact Lucha Underground, where Penta also works as Pentagon Dark. The former Pentagon Jr. is one of the hottest names in all of professional wrestling today, and will certainly have no problem securing bookings going forward. Could WWE be in the future of the man who claims to have zero fear?

In case you didn’t know...

Pentagon Jr. has consistently been the most popular performer on Lucha Underground, thrusting the masked man to the forefront of the Mexican wrestling scene in the eyes of North American and British fans.

Pentagon and real-life brother Fenix have also become a highly sought-after tag team on the independent scene, putting on fantastic matches in 2016 in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and All American Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Whatculture has reported that Penta leaving AAA could lead to him leaving the company’s sister promotion Lucha Underground as well. The report goes on to state that this, in turn, could leave the door open for a bigger promotion like the WWE.

Is this likely? Lucha Underground still has half of season three to air, and Pentagon Dark is undoubtedly going to be a major part of the run towards the end of the third season. His commitments to The Crash may also rule a move to WWE out.

In truth, Pentagon’s style more than likely would be curbed in WWE, and fans will be better off seeing him outside of the company.

What’s next?

As mentioned, Lucha Underground still has the second half of season three to air, in which Pentagon is surely going to play a major role. It is unclear how Penta’s departure from AAA will impact his future in the El Rey Network show.

Sportskeeda’s take

As much as we’d love to see Penta el Cero Miedo turning up in NXT to break the arms of Nakamura, Roode, Aries and co, this seems like a far-off possibility at this point. 2017 will more than likely see the brother of Fenix do the independent rounds, turning up in various promotions to take part in a variety of dream matches throughout the year.

Whatever he does, you can guarantee it will be exciting.

