WWE News: Booker T praises Kevin Owens, calls Charlotte one of his all-time favourites

Booker claimed that Charlotte is very sweet backstage as opposed to her in-ring persona.

Booker T feels that Kevin Owens is very hardworking in the ring

Former WWE superstar Booker T showered accolades on two current WWE superstars on the latest episode of his podcast, Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T. While one of them is the WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, the other is the Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

About Owens, the 5-time WCW champion said that he represents Canada well and works extremely hard everytime he walks out to the ring. He praised him for putting his body on the line and referred to a powerbomb delivered by Sami Zayn on K.O. on the edge of the ladder during a match which Booker feared could have killed him.

The WWE Hall of Famer opined that the ‘Prizefighter’ was a superstar who gave the fans in the arena their money’s worth. Here’s what he had to say about Owens:

“Kevin Owens, I must say Canada has an awesome representative. This kid goes out and he works. He works hard. Every single time he goes out there, he's an awesome performer. He puts it on the line. Some of the stuff that he [has] taken, such as the powerbomb on the edge of the ladder with Sami Zayn, was something I thought should have killed him. This guy is going to go out there and give you your money's worth.”

During his podcast, Booker referred to current and 4-time Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, as one of his all-time favourites. The former 3-time WWE United States Champion was amazed at how ‘The Genetically Superior Athlete’ can transform herself from a sweet girl backstage into a ruthless performer inside the squared circle.

This is what Booker T said of Charlotte:

“Charlotte, she is one of my favorites of all-time. I mean, she's such a sweet girl behind-the-scenes, but when they turn the red light on, baby, she goes out there and she walks it just like she talks it. She goes out there and gives you an awesome, awesome show. She'll throw caution to the wind in a heartbeat.”

Both Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair currently have their hands full in terms of competition from other superstars on Raw. While Charlotte is engaged in a feud with the highly talented crowd favourite Bayley, Owens is being pushed to the limit by his opponent at the Royal Rumble and the WWE United States Champion, Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see if these two superstars can come out of their present feuds with their titles intact.

