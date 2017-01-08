WWE/ROH News: Kyle O'Reilly to continue to work for Ring of Honor on a pay-per-appearance deal

O'Reilly worked the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 show without a contract.

O’Reilly could yet stay in ROH

What’s the story?

PWInsider reports that the Kyle O’Reilly saga is far from over. It has been revealed that O’Reilly worked the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 show without a contract, and will continue to work for Ring of Honor on a pay-per-appearance deal.

This is because the Martial Artist is still unsure as to what the best move for him would be; whether that would be signing with WWE or penning a contract with FloSports. O’Reilly is certainly a professional wrestler in high demand, and he has plenty of options in front of him.

In case you didn’t know...

A native of British Columbia, Canada, Kyle O’Reilly is one of the most sought-after and respected professional wrestlers on the planet. Known as The Martial Artist, O’Reilly made his ROH debut on 2009 and went on to win multiple championships in the company, including three ROH World Tag Team Championships (with Bobby Fish as reDRagon).

O’Reilly won his first ROH World Championship from Adam Cole at Final Battle 2016 but lost the belt just a month later to the former champion. O’Reilly has also made waves in PWG, where he is a former PWG World Champion and winner of the 2013 Battle of Los Angeles.

The heart of the matter

Speculation regarding O’Reilly’s future has gone into overdrive since the former ROH World Tag Team Champion lost the ROH World Championship to long-time rival Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Going into that show, rumours were rife that O’Reilly had decided against signing a new contract with ROH, and his loss at the event seemed to confirm his departure from the promotion. This led to speculation that he would turn up in NXT sooner rather than later, but the latest reports suggest all options are still on the table.

What’s next?

It is difficult to say which of the options in front of O’Reilly would be best for him. On the face of things, the chance at a WWE contract doesn’t come along every day and must always be respected, but the professional wrestling industry is different in 2017.

O’Reilly has worked hard to make a name for himself outside the WWE over the last few years, and was arguably just coming into his own as a genuine star. 2016 saw him make moves into New Japan’s heavyweight division, and the ROH World Championship was just a reward for this hard working performer.

Sportskeeda’s take

As much as we would love to see O’Reilly turn up in NXT sooner rather than later, the overriding feeling may be that O’Reilly may be better off sticking rather than switching for the time being.

He was just beginning to get some traction in NJPW, and with the major Japanese promotion looking at a huge 2017, O’Reilly could do well to make sure he is a major part of that.

