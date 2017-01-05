WWE/TNA News: Del Rio in talks with TNA

Del Rio could join the promotion by March.

Del Rio might soon be seen in TNA

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently left the company due to some creative differences he had with the WWE Creative team. Wrestlingnews reports that Del Rio is in talks with TNA and can be expected to be seen on Impact Wrestling well before March.

TNA has expressed its interest in hiring former WWE Champion Del Rio in no uncertain terms for some time now. Ever since he left WWE, TNA management has been reportedly hounding him to come over for TNA. But it looks like the financial state of TNA might be giving Del Rio second thoughts.

Del Rio stated in October that he is willing to come to TNA if TNA is willing to pay his price. He had also stated that he wouldn’t be an easy buy for the TNA.

Even though Del Rio’s recent shenanigans outside the ring has irked quite a few people in the wrestling world, TNA doesn’t seem to mind it. Its interest in Del Rio has not waned and it looks like the two sides might have at last come to the negotiation table.

If rumours are to be believed, Del Rio might be seen in Impact Wrestling before March ends. The only factor keeping Del Rio from signing with TNA is the financial state of the company, which is speculated to be rectified soon.

If Del Rio makes it to TNA, we can soon expect him to be in the main event scene. With TNA hiring several major stars and letting go of some of its key players, the landscape of the promotion might change soon, starting with the main event scene.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Paige’s relationship with WWE. It is a well-known fact that Paige’s relationship with Del Rio has been straining her ties with the promotion. With Del Rio in talks with TNA, WWE may try to bring Paige back soon into the fold sooner than expected.

