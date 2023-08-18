11-time WWE World Champion to make AEW debut at All In and cost Adam Cole against MJF? Looking at the possibility

Could the 11-time WWE World Champion career be taking an unexpected turn towards AEW to attack Adam Cole? The star in question is none other than Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to celebrate his 25 years in WWE in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The Hall of Famer Edge is gearing up for his final match, as he said his match with Sheamus on the upcoming episode of SmackDown would probably be his last match in the promotion.

In a recent interview Edge revealed that this match would mark the end of his current contract with WWE. So this raises the question: what's next for The Rated-R Superstar?

One possibility is that he could make his All Elite Wrestling debut at All In on August 27, 2023. All In is AEW's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, and it is being held at Wembley Stadium in London. The main event of the show will feature MJF defending his World Championship against Adam Cole.

Adam Cole, who has previously stated his interest in squaring off against Edge, might find himself taken aback during the main event. The Rated-R Superstar could unexpectedly interfere in the match and cost Cole to lose the biggest match of his life against MJF.

If Edge does make his AEW debut at All In, it would be a major boost for the promotion, as he is one of the biggest stars in wrestling history today.

What does Adam Cole think of former WWE World Champion Edge?

AEW star Adam Cole had expressed a keen interest in squaring off against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Cole revealed that The Rated-R Superstar is among his all-time favorite wrestlers.

Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports in 2021, Cole expressed his aspiration to step into the ring with The Ultimate Opportunist.

"I remember years ago Edge used to come down to the Performance Center and share his knowledge with people, just because he has such a passion for pro wrestling, and it was so cool to see that and how important it was to him. He’s one of my all-time favorites. His body of work speaks for itself. Yeah. If I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Edge, I wouldn’t pass that up for anything. I would love the chance," said Adam Cole.

Cole's dream match may or may not happen. Only time will tell if he gets to face the Hall of Famer.

Do you think Edge would be making a jump to AEW after his final match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.