15-time champion could return to WWE to confront Brock Lesnar if he defeats Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

A former WWE veteran could be on his way back to the promotion before Summerslam to get involved in the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar decimated Cody Rhodes in front of his family and friends in his hometown. The Beast accepted the challenge for a match at Summerslam in the process. The bout made official for the Biggest Party of Summer is expected to conclude the rivalry between the two.

Meanwhile, there are more reasons to be excited about the upcoming match. There are rumors going around about the potential return of none other than WWE veteran and Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes. Dustin has teased returning to the company to help his brother deal with Lesnar multiple times.

Furthermore, Dustin's AEW contract is set to expire this month prior to Summerslam, as revealed by himself months ago. Well, after his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans may expect to see the former Goldust back on WWE TV soon. The Natural can align with his brother and aid him in conquering The Beast.

Dustin Rhodes is ready to fight Brock Lesnar after the recent attack on his brother, Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes called out The Beast Incarnate for decimating Cody Rhodes on RAW in Atlanta this past week. He also reacted to the fans asking Dustin to fight Lesnar and take a stand for his brother. Here's what The Natural tweeted:

"If I could I would. Everyone knows I still have gas left in the tank. Codeman's got this. [middle finger emoji] Brock."

Considering the reactions by Dustin, he seems very keen on assisting his brother against Brock Lesnar. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether fans will witness the former Intercontinental Champion returning to the promotion to align with his brother and assist him in finishing his story.