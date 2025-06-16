3 AEW stars who can easily beat WWE legend Roman Reigns in a singles match

Roman Reigns is often credited with carrying WWE from refined mediocrity to its most successful phases. His transition from a polarizing babyface to a despicable heel, and his 1,316-day world title reign from August 30, 2020, to April 7, 2024, revitalized WWE, making it mainstream again and driving its financial boom, including the $5 billion Netflix deal.

During this reign, his promo skills and storytelling ability improved significantly, and The Bloodline saga will forever be considered one of, if not the greatest, pro wrestling stories of all time.

Roman Reigns has become a marquee attraction who has mentioned he has no more than three years left in him. During his current run, he only returns to PLEs for marquee attraction matches. He is currently in a storyline with Seth Rollins, which might culminate in a WrestleMania main event between the two next year at WrestleMania 42.

Knowing Roman Reigns doesn’t have a lot of matches left in his career, it seems like the right moment to speculate on AEW stars who could easily defeat Reigns in singles encounters if they were ever booked. In this listicle, we will look at three such stars who can easily beat The Tribal Chief.

#3. Jon Moxley has a strong chance against Roman Reigns

Moxley and Roman Reigns' most prominent encounter was their match at Survivor Series 2015, where Reigns defeated him for the WWE Title. Moxley defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Championship at Battleground 2016.

Given Moxley's (fka Dean Ambrose) newfound aggression, he might have the edge if it comes to a one-on-one contest. However, knowing both men have become the faces of their respective promotions, it’s likely that we might never see another matchup between the two.

#2. Bobby Lashley has pinned Roman Reigns clean in the past

Bobby Lashley has previously pinned Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match at Extreme Rules 2018. This was a massive upset, as Bobby Lashley had recently returned to WWE, trying to re-establish himself, while Reigns was already positioned as the next face of the company.

Even though Reigns would secure wins in their remaining encounters, this result shows that Bobby Lashley still might have what it takes to get the better of The Tribal Chief in one-on-one contests.

#1. MJF

A bout between the face of WWE and the cornerstone of AEW is big enough to headline any PLE, even the Grandest Stage of Them All. Sadly, we might never get this match at all. However, in this hypothetical scenario, pitting Reigns’ stoic dynasty babyface against MJF’s brash, self-made villain could very well see MJF getting the better of Reigns.

Many consider MJF to have better promo skills, capable of captivating audiences with scathing or emotional promos. His ability to turn crowds (e.g., his CM Punk feud in 2021) outshines Reigns, who relies on shorter, commanding promos. MJF’s heel tactics also give him an edge in chaotic scenarios during a match. As a result, MJF might defeat Roman Reigns in a singles encounter, even if the odds of it happening are really low.

