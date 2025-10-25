3 current AEW stars who would fit perfectly in The Vision

AEW is the land of factions. Groups such as The Opps, The Death Riders, LFI, The Hurt Syndicate, The Don Callis Family, and more are currently at the top of their game. These stable are constantly at war with each other for power. Interestingly, rival promotion WWE also has an influential faction: The Vision. The Vision was founded by former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and manager Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed eventually joined them, and they became a serious threat. This faction was unbreakable for several weeks. However, earlier this month, Reed, Breakker, and Heyman betrayed their leader, Rollins. The Vision consists of three members and is leaderless. All Elite Wrestling has multiple names that would fit in this faction well. Furthermore, some of them are even capable of leading them. Here are three current AEW stars who would fit perfectly in The Vision. #3. Powerhouse HobbsThe Opps consist of Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata. They are their reigning AEW World Trios Champions, and their title run has been dominant. Hobbs is a monster in the ring like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2020 and is a former TNT Champion. The 34-year-old will definitely fit in The Vision like a glove. His stature is similar to that of Breakker and Reed. Their trio would instill fear in the locker room. If they have good chemistry, they won't require a new leader. Heyman, Hobbs, Breakker, and Reed could run the show on their own. #2. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Jon Moxley is one of AEW's most important names. He was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2019. In the Stamford-based company, he was a member of Shield with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He is also a former WWE Champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion. Although Moxley is fiercely loyal to All Elite Wrestling, many fans worldwide want him to return to WWE. The world of professional wrestling is unpredictable. Anything can happen, which means the former Dean Ambrose could rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment. The Purveyor of Violence has been leading The Death Riders for months. He is a capable leader and has the potential to make any faction a force to be reckoned with. He is a perfect replacement for Seth Rollins in The Vision. If Moxley miraculously joins World Wrestling Entertainment soon and becomes their leader, the heel faction will reach new heights. This will even open the door for the former Dean Ambrose's second WWE Championship reign. #1. MJF View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhatever MJF touches turns to gold. The 29-year-old is a generational talent and one of Tony Khan's most trusted names. Even though he is an AEW original, he could very well jump ship. After all, World Wrestling Entertainment is the company he grew up watching. The longest reigning AEW World Champion would be an amazing addition to The Vision. Not only will he be a valuable member, but he has the potential to be a brilliant leader. His promos will definitely blow the roof off, and he is capable of main-eventing WrestleMania someday.