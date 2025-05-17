3 reasons why Toni Storm needs to end Mercedes Moné's undefeated streak in AEW

AEW has seen its women's division make exceptional progress over the last few years. The company has seen an influx of top in-ring female athletes who put in the hard work each week to entertain fans. However, two women, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, are undoubtedly the top attractions in All Elite Wrestling.

The CEO burst on the scene last year, debuting in her hometown of Boston. In only a year, Mone became one of the most successful stars in the AEW women's division. She is currently the TBS Champion and has not been defeated in a singles match yet. On the other hand, Toni Storm came to the company after a failed run in WWE on the main roster.

She transformed herself from an underutilized talent to one of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling with her captivating character and in-ring work. Storm is an example of homegrown talent in Tony Khan's company and currently holds her record-setting fourth AEW Women's World Title reign.

Moreover, recent events hint that the duo could be squaring off in a huge match soon. Should that happen, here are three reasons Toni Storm should be the one to snap Mercedes Mone's close-to-400-day winning streak.

#3. Toni Storm can take her legacy further with the win

Timeless Toni Storm is the prime example of a wrestler rising from obscurity and becoming a marquee-level talent in the wrestling business. Her failed tenure on the WWE main roster motivated her further to make an impact in AEW, and the work she did with her 'Timeless' character earned her major acclaim.

She can further her legacy as a top women's wrestler by defeating a global star like Mercedes Mone in AEW. Moreover, it can have an even bigger impact if Storm beats her at a major stage like All In, with the match possibly happening should Mone defeat Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Cup at Double or Nothing.

#2. Earn a future title match against Mercedes Mone

Winning streaks are a tough accolade to carve out in the wrestling world, but Mercedes Mone has done it for more than a year. In doing so, she has successfully defended her TBS Title and put down top names like Britt Baker and Harley Cameron in the process.

However, Toni Storm is like none of those women and could be the one to snap that streak. Her motivation could be like Mone's: to add more championship gold to her collection. If she does that, Storm could also earn a chance to compete against Mone once again, but this time, for her prestigious TBS Championship.

#1. The biggest AEW star in the women's division

There is no denying that Toni Storm is one of AEW's biggest success stories. Her tenure in the company made her one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and to push her fame worldwide, she needs a victory over a global sensation like Mercedes Mone.

Moreover, arguably, there is no bigger star in AEW than Toni Storm, who has the potential to end Mone's undefeated streak. Should she do that, it would be one of the biggest wins of her entire career.

