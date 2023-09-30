3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to return at Fastlane 2023 and attack John Cena? Exploring the possibility

John Cena recently secured one of WWE’s current blockbuster names, LA Knight, as his tag team partner for Fastlane 2023 as he bids to take down The Bloodline.

It is quite possible that Cena and Knight would win their match, given the popularity of both stars, especially of the latter.

On the other hand, there is very little chance that Knight and Cena form a tag team, provided that WWE wants to push the Megastar as a singles competitor. However, if that remains the case, that could leave the 16-time world champion without any prudent options post-Fastlane.

Meanwhile, WWE can pull off one of the biggest swerves of the year by bringing in a former name that Cena is quite familiar with. The superstar in question is none other than the former 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk.

CM Punk has been out of the spotlight ever since he got fired by Tony Khan after his provocative altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. It seems like the best idea to bring Punk into the Stamford-based promotion, provided that there are heavy rumors of Edge possibly joining Tony Khan's promotion, AEW.

Meanwhile, it could be like a tit-for-tat move on WWE's part, since a bunch of former as well as recently released superstars of the Stamford-based promotion left the company and joined AEW, which is a rival promotion of WWE. This move could, undoubtedly, garner huge attention from fans worldwide.

How can CM Punk confront John Cena at WWE Fastlane?

After their match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Cena and Knight could have a brilliant promo that would eventually bring the crowd of Indianapolis on their feet, considering the imminent microphone skills that both superstars have, Cena could probably endorse LA Knight by praising him in front of the crowd, and thus, eventually pushing up the already-stacked stocks of the Megastar.

After Knight goes backstage, John Cena could have a moment with his beloved fans and thank them for being on his side. Then, the lights could go out, and a spotlight could turn on, which would ultimately show CM Punk sitting at the entrance of the ramp in his trademark cross-legged style.

Moreover, the Second City Saint could then go on and say that it is because of people like John Cena that the landscape of wrestling has become so bad over the last couple of years. He could also point out that despite seeing the decay in the wrestling world, Cena chose to stay away and focus on his movie career.

Furthermore, the two men could then come face to face where Punk could hit Cena with a low blow and announce himself as a mega heel in the process.

Meanwhile, a feud with John Cena in his second tenure with WWE could prove to be very fruitful for Punk. That would definitely set him up for bigger possibilities as The Best in the World might look to end his career on a high note.

Do you think CM Punk could possibly return to WWE to confront John Cena at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!