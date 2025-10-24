4 ex-WWE stars who can replace Andrade in AEW

The landscape of AEW saw a major shocker when Andrade returned to the company. He announced his departure from WWE and just days later, appeared on All Elite Wrestling television. He attacked Kenny Omega and immediately pledged his allegiance to the Don Callis Family.However, right after his first appearance, Andrade went missing from their television programming over the next few weeks. Following that, reports hinted that the former WWE United States Champion violated his 90-day non-compete clause, and a follow-up report stated that WWE was trying to bring him back by enforcing a one-year non-compete obligation. With his future in professional wrestling uncertain, here are four former WWE superstars who could replace Andrade in AEW.#4. Mustafa AliMustafa Ali was a promising talent during his run in WWE. From his high-flying ability to unleashing a mean streak as the leader of Retribution, Ali had immense potential that the Stamford-based promotion failed to realise. While he is currently a major fixture for TNA Wrestling, Ali's contract with the company is expiring in December 2025, and a report by Fightful stated that he might not renew it. He reportedly even visited the All Out pay-per-view event, as he lived in the same area, so all those signs could be a hint that Ali's next destination could be All Elite Wrestling.#3. Cedric AlexanderCedric Alexander found rising success as a member of TNA Wrestling after leaving WWE. However, there have been rumors floating for a long time that he might join AEW in the future. One of the big reasons is that his former cohorts, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, collectively known as The Hurt Syndicate, are one of their dominant factions on the roster. Moreover, MVP himself stated the faction is open to adding a fourth member, with Alexander perfectly fitting the bill and giving a new direction to The Hurt Syndicate on television.#2. Karrion KrossThe start of 2025 saw former WWE superstar Karrion Kross experience remarkable attention from the wrestling fan base. They constantly rallied for his ascension to main event status, both in arenas and on social media, with 'We want Kross' banter running wild for months. However, WWE chose not to give him a much-deserved push, and Kross and his wife, Scarlett, departed the company following their last appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. The former NXT champion has been making signficant waves on the independent scene and could be a perfect replacement for Andrade in AEW, bringing his mystique and aura to the All Elite roster.#1. Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman was one of the marquee WWE superstars of the modern era. He had an imposing stature, battled against top stars like Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Bray Wyatt, and won major championships and accolades. Despite that, Strowman faced two releases from the company, the most recent one coming this year. While The Monster Among Men has stayed away from wrestling even after the end of his 90-day non-compete clause, he could add immense starpower to AEW and ascend as a top attraction in Tony Khan's company.