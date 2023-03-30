42-year-old AEW star looks almost unrecognizable in latest photo: Could he return to WWE at WrestleMania weekend?

WrestleMania weekend is massive not only for WWE but for the entire wrestling industry. With all eyes on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, many wrestlers in and out of WWE will be in Los Angeles, California for the festivities.

One of those stars is current AEW performer and former WWE star Shawn Spears. He recently posted a photo to his Instagram, confirming that he will be in Los Angeles this weekend. Is he making an official return to WWE over WrestleMania weekend?

While Spears is very close with Cody Rhodes and the Rhodes family, Spears isn't necessarily in town to return to WWE. Instead, he's in Los Angeles for WrestleCon and to promote the Dusty Rhodes Foundation. Due to the hairstyle in his recent post, fans may not recognize the Perfect 10.

Spears is also close with FTR and will be a guest on the duo's podcast over WrestleMania weekend. Cody Rhodes is in the main event of WrestleMania 39, so he might be attending a victory party after Sunday's card. Ricky Starks was backstage after Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Could Shawn Spears still show up at WrestleMania?

Spears is currently still under contract with AEW despite not appearing regularly on Dynamite or Rampage. His wife, former WWE star Peyton Royce, gave birth to the couple's first child and Spears took time off to assist his partner.

Despite not competing for AEW, Spears has been hyping his appearances in Los Angeles. This isn't, however, the first time that the former WWE star has teased a potential return to WWE. The Perfect 10 sparked interest when he responded to a Twitter post of his 2017 Royal Rumble entrance from earlier this month.

The post led to speculation that he could be interested in returning to WWE under Triple H. The former NXT wrestler also said he doesn't have much time left on his contract, leading to further speculation about a WWE return.

The exact amount of time left on his AEW deal isn't known, but Spears could get a second chance due to his friendship with Rhodes and Triple H's presence. He's also very close with two other AEW stars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who might be eyeing a return to WWE.

Many former WWE stars will be in town for WrestleMania this weekend, but fans will have to wait to see if anything happens.

Poll : 0 votes