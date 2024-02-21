5 AEW stars who are better wrestlers than Seth Rollins

AEW would love to get someone like Seth Rollins on their roster, but for all practical purposes, he seems to be a life-timer in WWE. He is one of the most incredible success stories in the wrestling industry. Starting in a red-hot faction, The Shield, back in the day, he evolved into one of the biggest names in singles wrestling. Rollins is impeccable in the ring and has good enough mic skills to stand toe to toe with the best.

All this has given him enough accolades and achievements, including the inaugural WWE Heavyweight Championship in 2023 and the inaugural NXT Title in 2012. One interesting theory is how Tony Khan would book Rollins if he were in AEW. But before that, here's a list of all the wrestlers whom Khan already has on his roster who are better than Rollins.

#5 Kenny Omega has had incredible feuds and championship matches

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry and on the AEW roster. Even when Tony Khan started with the Jacksonville-based company, Omega was one of the EVPs, reflecting his stature.

Omega is an active figure on the roster and had a championship match as early as 2023 against MJF. He has had five-star matches with the biggest names, including "Hangman" Adam Page, Christian Cage, and others. Omega is known to work intense and high-profile matches, similar to Rollins in WWE.

#4 Jon Moxley, Rollins's ex-stable partner, is one of the mainstays of AEW

Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins have something in common - both were part of The Shield, the faction in WWE that gave rise to three future superstars. Back in the day, Seth and Jon, who wrestled as Dean Ambrose back then, had several intense matches.

With Jon and Seth being in the same ring so many times and part of the storyline, it would be correct to say that they have similar talent and skills in and out of the ring when it comes to holding wrestling characters.

#3 Adam Cole has all the heel qualities to mirror Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is a versatile actor. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion can seamlessly transition from a babyface to a heel and vice versa. Cole has similar qualities. He was a face and the tag-team partner of MJF until he turned on the Salt of the Earth and kicked off the Undisputed Kingdom faction in the Jacksonville-based company.

The Architect's heel run was legendary, as was his face turn at Madison Square Garden. Cole is also getting there, with him being in a storyline that could have not one but two talented wrestlers baying for him.

#2 Will Ospreay can give even the most veteran of wrestlers a run for their money

Will Ospreay is a legend whose stature is growing with every passing day. While his stints in NJPW and ROH have captured the audience's attention, he seems to be getting his stride in AEW, where he signed recently.

But before that, Osprea had legendary matches and feuds with Zack Sabre Jr., Kenny Omega, and Mike Bailey, among others.

Ospreay has several belts to his name, proving his popularity and the fact that he can run his avatar through any storyline and feud that's marked up for him.

#1 Jay White has proved he can run a stable

AEW's Jay White is the leader of Bullet Club Gold and has achieved enough championship gold to earn the right to be compared with Seth Rollins.

Like Ospreay, White also fine-tuned his craft in NJPW and is the first Grand Slam Champion in the promotion. In his time, he has been the IWGP United States Champion, the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and the NEVER Openweight Champion.

He's pretty high on the talent list, with even Dave Meltzer agreeing that Switchblade has had at least ten great matches in a career that started in 2013.

With so much talent already in AEW, Tony Khan can surely think of some great matches to counter the exquisite show that Rollins puts up for WWE.

