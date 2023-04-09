5 Superstars who may choose WWE over AEW after Vince McMahon's return to power

WWE is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company. The former CEO resigned from the promotion last summer amid controversy surrounding allegations of hush money payments made to former female employees.

Since then, Triple H has taken over as Chief Content Officer while Nick Khan and previously Stephanie McMahon became Co-President. Business and morale within the fans and WWE locker room have improved tremendously under The Game's stewardship, culminating in the successful WrestleMania 39 gate and reception.

However, the 77-year-old returned to the spotlight at the start of the year after he was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board and has since gained even more power following the company's merger with Endeavor, which also owns UFC.

The stars who have been given an opportunity to shine will be feeling threatened by Vince's comeback, with many fans speculating if he will play a big role in handling creative again.

However, a number of superstars who were highlighted under Vince weren't given much prominence under the new regime. Perhaps they could be swayed to stay with WWE now that Mr. McMahon is back in charge.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who may choose WWE over AEW after Vince McMahon's return to power.

#5. Baron Corbin

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE Just so you are aware the sting of not being on mania is real! Just so you are aware the sting of not being on mania is real! https://t.co/YzXEnSsDyf

Baron Corbin's booking under Triple H has been largely misused, which is a far cry from his time under Vince McMahon. Previously, he was booked like a top heel and was constantly on television, which used to annoy fans to no end.

Whether it was handing Roman Reigns his last singles loss back in 2019 to multiple gimmick changes from Sad Corbin to Happy Corbin, it seemed the Lone Wolf was a favorite of the former chairman.

Corbin's current contract ends this year, and it's unclear whether he will be renewing a new deal, given his current booking. He was recently partnered with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, but that did not last long.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared his thoughts on that failed partnership:

“They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn’t the plan. The guy in charge, that’s Paul (Levesque), felt it wasn’t working and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don’t know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin…He’s had so many gimmick changes. There’s nothing wrong or right with him but in the pantheon of stars, he’s just not at that top star level. I think they wanted him to be at that level and they gave him every chance to be at that level.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

With Vince's comeback, Corbin might be just one of the few wrestlers who will welcome the news and hope to return to a more meaningful position on the card.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match decisively on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 amid rumors of his potential retirement from the business.

After nearly a decade away from the ring due to a career-ending injury, the Rated-R Superstar made his shocking return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020. His contract is three years long, which means his current deal will run out sometime this year.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Edge discussed his possible retirement with his WWE contract expiring in September 2023:

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September."

The Hall of Famer might be thinking of hanging up his boots, but could Vince's return in any way change his mind? He shares a great relationship with the former Chairman, seeing as how Vince made the Ultimate Opportunist one of his top heels in the 2000s and was the one that made it possible for Edge to return a few years back.

Perhaps Edge might be swayed to take up a Goldberg-like schedule where he only wrestles in major shows like in Saudi Arabia or WrestleMania.

#3. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



“We alluded to this that there’s been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal. It… PWTorch has reported that Drew McIntyre Is currently Unhappy In WWE:“We alluded to this that there’s been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal. It… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… PWTorch has reported that Drew McIntyre Is currently Unhappy In WWE: “We alluded to this that there’s been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal. It… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VOW8FJ59K8

Drew McIntyre missed the latest WWE SmackDown this Friday night amid reports stating that he was pulled from the show.

PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer also noted that Drew McIntyre was pulled from a fan signing scheduled earlier in the day to be replaced by GUNTHER at the last minute.

Wrestling journalist Wade Keller provided updates on The Scottish Warrior’s situation, claiming that he was reportedly unhappy with the "creative and money" he is being offered for his next deal.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

The last time Vince McMahon was in charge, Drew McIntyre was booked as a top star, and he even won the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 during the height of the pandemic. It was a shame that he never got his true WrestleMania moment, and he subsequently slid down the card over the next few years.

He most recently lost to Gunther in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania Night 2. Perhaps the Scottish Warrior is waiting to see the situation with Vince before he decides on committing to the company going forward.

There's also the small matter of AEW holding a stadium show at Wembley for All In this summer. McIntyre could be swayed to join Tony Khan's promotion if he can't agree on a new deal with WWE.

#2. Former Universal Champion Goldberg

Goldberg recently made headlines when it was announced that his WWE contract had expired as he is now a free agent. The Hall of Famer was booked as a special attraction and megastar, regularly appearing in Saudi shows and challenging for the world title under Vince McMahon.

He was used sparingly under Triple H, who preferred to focus on current stars. Since it appears that he is no longer working for WWE, there has been speculation about whether former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg will make his way to All Elite Wrestling.

However, Vince's return could convince him to stay for one last big payday. It wouldn't be a surprise as the former chairman regularly relied on part-timers.

#1. NJPW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is the current IWGP Women's Champion.

Last May, she and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when they decided to walk out of the company. They allegedly left their Women's Tag Team Championship on former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk before their exit.

Mercedes Moné was recently interviewed by AEW star Leva Bates at Planet Comicon in Kansas City. She added that it was time for a change after a decade in the company, and it was a dream of hers to wrestle in Japan.

"I’d been in the WWE for almost ten years. I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that’s it. This is what I’m going for. This is my dream," added Moné. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Moné shared a great relationship with Vince McMahon and was treated as one of the company's biggest stars. While she is currently enjoying her time in Japan, she will always be associated with the sports entertainment giants.

WrestleMania is still the biggest stage in all of pro wrestling, and it would make sense for The Boss to return once again if Vince can offer the same kind of contract and push of other top female stars such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Poll : Will Triple H still remain Head of Creative with Vince's return? Yes No 0 votes