5 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: WWE rumored signing canceled, FTR's future, Jeff Hardy returning?

Tony Khan pulled out all the stops for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The eventful show did an excellent job of keeping fans engaged throughout.

From an explosive start to a game-changing finish, this week's episode was jam-packed throughout.

In between all the momentous events on the show, AEW meticulously hinted at some new developments fans can look forward to. Here are five things AEW subtly told us on this week's Dynamite.

#5. Jay White is not heading to WWE

After months of speculation, the wrestling world finally has a concrete answer regarding Jay White's future. The Switchblade was undoubtedly the hottest free agent in the business and was expected to sign with WWE. However, after his appearance on this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan promptly announced that Jay White is All Elite.

The Catalyst disrupted Ricky Starks' match, reuniting with his Bullet Club comrade Juice Robinson. The major takeaway from White's appearance is that he will, in fact, not be joining WWE — a point other free agents will surely take note of.

#4. FTR is staying put in AEW

Similar to Jay White's decision to rebuff WWE's advances, it seems the tag team duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be signing new contracts with AEW.

In the main event of last night's show, FTR defeated The Gunns for the World Tag Team Championship, with the added stipulation that if the Top Guys lost, they would have to leave Tony Khan's promotion.

Their win seems to suggest that Dax and Cash will continue in the company, putting months of speculation to rest.

#3. Jeff Hardy could return imminently

During the bout between Hook and Ethan Page for the FTW Championship, Matt Hardy turned his back on The Firm by helping the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil retain his title. While Hardy's face turn had been teased for some time now, the interesting part of this development is what it could lead to.

Jeff Hardy, Matt's brother, has been missing from AEW television for the better part of a year. It is unclear exactly when The Charismatic Enigma is expected to return. However, he could easily be inserted into his brother's current storyline.

Perhaps the end of Matt Hardy's time in The Firm could signal a Hardy Boyz reunion?

#2. Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite at Blood and Guts

The Blackpool Combat Club has increased its violence meter since turning heel. With Bryan Danielson back in the mix, the four-man group could be lining up a major program opposite AEW's namesake faction, The Elite.

The American Dragon's promo on last night's show and vicious attack on Hangman Page suggests that The Elite and BCC are headed for a gruesome collision. No event would be more fitting for this clash than Blood and Guts.

#1. Sammy Guevara teased a face turn

For some time now, Sammy Guevara has been one of the most hated characters in AEW. The Spanish God has lived up to his heel persona by leaning into the thunderous boos he receives whenever possible. However, in the slightest of moments, Guevara hinted at possibly joining the bright side.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member cut a promo after his win over Komander during Dynamite. For the most part, he continued his heelish shtick. However, eagle-eyed viewers would notice a brief moment where Guevara proclaimed his love for AEW and everything the company has given him.

The somewhat out-of-character moment felt genuine and could be a subtle nod at a face turn somewhere down the line.

