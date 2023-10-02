5 WWE stars who could follow Adam Copeland to AEW

Adam Copeland's name is going to be all over the headlines after he made a sensational debut at AEW WrestleDream. He was a lifelong member of the WWE family, so his move to the Jacksonville-based promotion will have shocked many in the wrestling world. But, at the end of the day, it's nothing short of historic.

While the Rated-R Superstar's move to AEW opens up several possibilities, it also opens the door for several current and recently released WWE employees to follow Copeland. Several former WWE Superstars have already left the promotion to join AEW. Given Adam Copeland's move now, it might happen again.

In this article, we will look at five superstars who can follow Adam Copeland in joining AEW:

#5. Drew McIntyre could follow Adam Copeland

Since making his return to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced several moments at the top. From becoming NXT Champion to winning a World Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, one could say McIntyre's career in the Stamford-based promotion has come full circle.

However, recently, the Scotsman's booking has not showcased his abilities in the best possible way. McIntyre's contract ends next year and he is reportedly yet to sign a new one, so he could be keeping the door open for other opportunities to come in. A big-money move to AEW is something McIntyre might consider. There could also be a potential rivalry with Adam Copeland in the future.

#4. Kevin Owens

At one point, Kevin Owens was the go-to man for WWE when it came to singles competition and holding major titles. However, since Roman Reigns came into the picture, Owens has only been limited to tag team competition and holding the tag team belt. While he is still part of big things, at some point Owens would want to hold a World Championship.

This is where AEW could come into play. If the Jacksonville-based promotion can get Owens on board, the Canadian Superstar can have several feuds which can lead to him winning a World Championship. Considering Owens' contract ends next year, his joining Adam Copeland in AEW could be a possibility.

#3. Sheamus

Year after year, Sheamus continues to prove himself as a workhorse for WWE. While he has won several titles in the Stamford-based promotion, The Celtic Warrior is currently limited to mid-card matches as the leader of The Brawling Brutes.

Considering Sheamus is in the twilight of his career, he would want to have a final run with a singles title. Assuming WWE fails to provide him with the same, the Irish wrestler could join Adam Copeland. It is also worth noting Sheamus is a good friend and was the last opponent Copeland faced in his WWE career.

#2. Mustafa Ali

Up until two weeks ago, Mustafa Ali was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NTX North American Championship at No Mercy 2023. However, WWE decided to release Ali, which caused the match to be scrapped and shocked many in the world of wrestling.

Since then, Ali has yet to announce where will he be competing next. While the former NXT Superstar has many options, fans believe he would make his way to AEW. In fact, several of them were speculating that Ali was the masked man who attacked Jay White on the latest episode of Dynamite.

#1. Dolph Ziggler

One of the most shocking names to be released, among several talents WWE let go two weeks ago, was Dolph Ziggler. Even though Ziggler had not appeared on WWE programming for a while, given his 19-year-long career and contributions to the company, no one expected him to be released.

There is plenty of speculation over his future, but it would seem that AEW is the most likely destination for The Showoff. Considering his brother Ryan Nemeth wrestles for the Jacksonville-based promotion, a move to AEW would be very likely. A rivalry between Adam Copeland and Ziggler would also make sense given they had an epic rivalry in the past.

