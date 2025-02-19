6 ways AEW Dynamite can upstage Ricky Starks' official WWE signing 

Tonight on WWE NXT, former AEW star Ricky Starks officially signed with the company, marking a new journey for The Absolute Star. This comes after the Tony Khan-led promotion and Starks could not get on the same page during the latter part of his contract with them.

Many have considered this to be a blow for AEW as their rivals have once more gotten another big name, and someone who could thrive in their environment. The likes of Ethan Page, Lexis King, and Jade Cargill are some of those who have previously proven that this could be the case.

AEW Dynamite is taking place tomorrow night in Phoenix, and this will be the fallout of Grand Slam Australia and the continuation of the road to the Revolution pay-per-view. What surprises could the promotion bring out to bring attention to them?

#1. Hint at a major return

The Young Bucks have been absent from the company for almost four months now. They went on an indefinite work-from-home arrangement after dropping the tag team titles to Private Party. They have been oblivious to everything in AEW, and even put their focus to a quick run in NJPW instead.

The company could hint at their imminent return, as they could resume their roles as The EVPs and revive The Elite. The faction's hold on the promotion has dwindled with their hiatus, and they could look to get back to reminding others of the power they hold.

Interestingly, MVP and The Hurt Syndicate have been paying attention to their hiatus. The veteran has been wondering what they've been up to, and this could be a hint at a potential feud between them for the tag team titles in the future.

#2. Have Kenny Omega compete on the show

Kenny Omega was one of the highlights of Grand Slam Australia last weekend as he put on a show alongside Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher. The Cleaner is now set to challenge the AEW International Champion at Revolution, but he could be in an impromptu match tomorrow night.

Omega could find himself confronting the Don Callis Family once more. Seeing as Takeshita is preoccupied with Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong as part of the International Title series, Callis could have another member of his family face The Best Bout Machine.

Kenny Omega's entrance at Grand Slam Australia [Credit: allelitewrestling.com]

This would give the fans in Phoenix a chance to see Kenny Omega in action, once more helping him build up all the momentum heading into his first title match in over a year in AEW.

#3. The women's champions finally face off

Following Grand Slam Australia, there is a new AEW Women's World Champion as 'Timeless' Toni Storm has gotten her title back after defeating Mariah May. The same can't be said about the TBS Championship as Mercedes Moné remains the champion.

Tony Khan could try something new, and hint at a feud between the two top women on the roster. This would not necessarily be a title vs. title match, but this would give the fans a chance to see who runs the women's division. The CEO remains undefeated since her debut in AEW, but she would be going against the woman with the most world title reigns in the company's history.

This could end up being a teaser or only a one-time segment and not a full-blown feud, as both could find themselves having their own challengers heading into Revolution or in a future pay-per-view.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate discuss their plans and hint at going after the world title

The Hurt Syndicate has been one of the more dominant factions in the company and has already achieved one of the major goals they set out to accomplish, to win championship gold.

While this may seem like a big feat already to many, for MVP, this is just a stepping stone to their bigger goals. The veteran mentioned how when the time comes, they plan on relinquishing the titles to go after the world title and TNT Championship.

As soon as this week, Bobby Lashley could stake his claim to the AEW World Championship and put added pressure on Jon Moxley. Whoever wins between Mox and Cope at Revolution could find themselves in the All-Mighty's warpath.

#5. MJF and Hangman Adam Page go at it once more

Last week, this highly anticipated feud between MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page finally boiled over. After a series of backstage and quick in-ring encounters, they got into a brawl with security and officials needing to get involved.

Tomorrow, they are set for a face-to-face encounter. This could end up being a promo battle between the two that could eventually turn into the two of them getting physical with one another. The fans have been clamoring for a feud between them, and they will finally get what they want.

There has been a lot of animosity between the two over the years, but this is the only time they are in a direct feud. It remains to be seen if their bout will be at Revolution or at a much later pay-per-view.

#6. A surprise AEW debut takes place

Ricky Starks' abrupt NXT debut shocked the world as no one expected him to jump ship just a day after his contract with AEW came to an end. Earlier tonight, he had already officially signed the contract and will now be known as "Ricky Saints."

Tony Khan could counter this with the arrival of one of his rumored new signings in 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. He has reportedly been signed to the company since last month and is awaiting plans for his debut.

Bailey could confront several individuals, but someone whom he has a great history with is Konosuke Takeshita. Currently, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are feuding with the Don Callis Family, and if everyone is involved, this is two taking on five. The former TNA star could arrive as their backup, especially with his history with The Alpha, even losing to him four months ago in their match at MLP.

While Omega and Takeshita is the major feud, this would be a great way to introduce Mike Bailey to the fans, having him join an already high-intensity feud.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan and AEW have other plans in mind to tackle several things at once. The show would need to address Grand Slam Australia, build up the landscape for Revolution, and outshine NXT this week.

