AEW should beat WWE to signing this former Intercontinental Champion

AEW might have a plethora of stars who many consider to be the best stars in the industry, but many believe that the roster could still do with some additions. While there are many prospective free agents who could make it big in AEW, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zach Ryder) would be a near-perfect fit.

Cardona has almost completely revitalized his career as a pro wrestler since his WWE release. Compared to many of the other names released alongside him, the former Intercontinental Champion has not signed with another promotion but instead remained a free agent while picking up seven different championships at the same time.

While Matt Cardona took part in two different matches in AEW back in 2020, he was never officially signed. According to Cardona, Tony Khan surprisingly didn't offer him a deal after his two bouts in the promotion. Cardona has clearly more than proved himself by now, and Khan would be making a huge mistake if he doesn't sign the "belt collector" at this point.

Cardona pulled off something very similar to Cody Rhodes when he too left WWE and shook off the character of Stardust to become The American Nightmare. Looking at Cody's success, if Tony Khan is serious about taking on Triple H, the former "Broski" might just be the one who could turn the tide.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

AEW might just have the upper hand in signing Matt Cardona after the star faced some legal backlash from WWE

While many WWE fans prefer to remember Cardona as Zack Zyder, it seems like the star might never again hold the mantle. Leading up to the Royal Rumble, Cardona seemed to continuously tease appearing at the event, leading many fans to believe that he would return.

Matt Cardona recently applied to acquire the rights to the "Zack Ryder" name in order to have a cinematic match between both characters, but WWE lawyers quickly shut it down. Addressing the matter during an appearance on Pro Wrestling Boom, he addressed the matter.

“Zack Ryder is dead, in my opinion … It’s over, it’s dead, it was great. I’m grateful for that time but it’s done.” (H/T: SEScoops)

The legal backlash could just have left a sour taste in Cardona's mouth regards to WWE, making this an important moment for AEW to possibly step in and sign him. Matt Cardona has proven he can more than handle himself in the industry, which would make him an invaluable asset to any wrestling promotion.

Poll : 0 votes