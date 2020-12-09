AEW Dynamite Preview: Sting speaks, Inner Circle ultimatum, Shaq's appearance, Kenny Omega has something big planned

We have one of the most packed episodes of AEW Dynamite ever coming tonight. We have a number of big matches on the card as well as Sting speaking to Tony Schiavone after his AEW debut last week. Shaq will also be on Dynamite tonight to address AEW.

Sting will speak to Tony Schiavone

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting for the first time in #AEW.



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @tntdrama and on #AEWPlus brought to you by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/lOH71KYqqL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2020

Sting made his AEW debut last week, coming out to save Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and Darby Allin from Team Taz. Sting then faced off with each of the four men in the ring before walking away. This was Sting's first appearance on TNT in almost 20 years.

Fans have been talking about Sting's AEW debut since last Wednesday and we'll finally get to learn a little more tonight on Dynamite when The Icon speaks with Tony Schiavone.

Kenny Omega will be on AEW Dynamite

Advertisement

Following his big win last Wednesday, the new AEW World Champion was on IMPACT Wrestling last night. Omega teased challenging the IMPACT World Champion before teasing that he has something big planned for Dynamite tonight.

Both Kenny Omega and Don Callis are set to be on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The future of The Inner Circle

'Le Champion' Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) set the record straight on this past episode of Dynamite. They either get their priorities straight or the Inner Circle is no more.



It's the Inner Circle Ultimatum this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/vJQPOdHduS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2020

The bad blood between Sammy Guevara and MJF came to a head last week, as they got into a scuffle following Chris Jericho's match against Frankie Kazarian. This followed MJF 'accidentally' eliminating Sammy Guevara earlier on in the night during the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho looks like he's had enough of the squabbling in The Inner Circle and set an ultimatum for this week's episode. If The Inner Circle can't learn to work together, we could see the end of the faction.

Shaq will address AEW

We saw Jade Cargill on Dynamite a few weeks back, telling Cody Rhodes that Shaq was coming to AEW. Well, Shaq will be on Dynamite tonight to address AEW. He will be speaking to Tony Schiavone.

FTR face The Varsity Blondes

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will also be in action as they face Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. Garrison and Pillman Jr. have been putting in some impressive performances on AEW Dark in recent weeks but they'll have a tough task ahead of them when they face the former champions.

Advertisement

MJF and Orange Cassidy face off for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

The Dynamite Diamond Final will take place on #AEWDynamite, as @The_MJF & @orangecassidy square off for the Dynamite Diamond Ring!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wed on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP by @FiteTV for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/XRIBQgYYMg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2020

We saw MJF and Orange Cassidy as the last two men standing last week in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale after Cassidy eliminated Wardlow at the end.

This week, MJF and Cassidy face off in singles action for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Will Orange Cassidy be the new holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring or can MJF keep it for another year?

TH2 face The Young Bucks in a non-title match

#AEW World Tag Team Champions The @YoungBucks issued a challenge to TH2 to face them & If TH2 wins - They'll get an AEW World Tag Team Championship match!



Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/oQz2jqaQe6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2020

Things will be heated in this one after TH2 attacked The Young Bucks backstage last week on Dynamite. However, this will be a non-title match. If TH2 manage to beat the AEW World Tag Team Champions, they will earn a title shot in the future. Angelico and Jack Evans have been in fantastic form on AEW Dark in recent weeks and have a big chance to make their mark on the tag team division tonight.