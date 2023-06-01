AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk's return announced, WWE Hall of Famer makes a comeback, Chris Jericho suffers another loss

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches and many segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Lucha Brothers and Bandido on AEW Dynamite

A brawl ensued to start things off. Blackpool Combat Club had the early advantage, and the six stars battled all over the arena. The bell finally rang, and Wheeler Yuta and Bandido started the bout. Yuta hit a slam and followed it up with a senton for a two-count.

Bandido held Yuta for an inverted suplex for almost a minute before dropping him on the mat for a two-count. Things broke down once again as Penta El Zero M hit a backstabber on Claudio Castagnoli. The heels turned things around and isolated Bandido in their corner.

Jon Moxley wore him down in the middle of the ring. Bandido hit the jawbreaker, but Moxley stopped his momentum with lariats in the corner. Bandido responded with a torpedo and tagged in Rey Fenix.

Claudio and Fenix fought, the latter took out Wheeler Yuta before Penta hit a slingblade on The Swiss Superman. Claudio Castagnoli stopped Penta with a lariat. Bandido and Wheeler Yuta exchanged strikes before the former hit a dropkick. He then hit a cutter and hit a splash as The Lucha Bros. took out the other members of BCC.

Bandido hit a knee strike, but distractions from Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli helped Wheeler Yuta to turn things around, and he unloaded with the hammer and anvil elbow strikes before picking up the pinfall victory.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. The Lucha Brothers and Bandido

Grade: B

Bullet Club Gold segment on AEW Dynamite

Jay White started by saying Double or Nothing was an amazing night. He then brought up Ricky Starks eliminating White and Juice Robinson. White, however, added that The Absolute is not the AEW International Champion because of Bullet Club Gold.

Juice Robinson called out FTR and said that Starks has no friends. The AEW Tag Team Champions came out to the ring to confront White and Robinson. The Switchblade stated that FTR were there to join Bullet Club Gold, and they just needed to ask politely.

Juice Robinson then took a cheap shot at Dax Harwood before the Bullet Club Gold members double-teamed Cash Wheeler. Robinson hit the Rock Hard on Wheeler, and White hit the Blade Runner on Harwood.

Ricky Starks ran in for the save and challenged Jay White for a match next week without Juice Robinson's presence.

Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland rolled out of the ring and escaped from Big Bill. Trent Beretta and Bill fought before Beretta took Swerve out on the outside. He let Strickland fight and shortly after hit some chops on Big Bill. The giant hit splashes on both stars before dropping Beretta with a big boot.

Big Bill picked up Swerve Strickland and threw him on the entrance ramp. He then slammed Strickland's face on the apron. Strickland shoved Big Bill face-first on the steel ring post, and Beretta took him out on the outside. Strickland and Beretta exchange right hands on the apron before Bill hit a big boot on the Mogul Affiliates leader.

Trent Beretta hit a moonsault on Big Bill, but Swerve Strickland followed up with a kick on Beretta. All three men were on the middle turnbuckle, and Bill got superplexed by the two other stars. Big Bill and Swerve Strickland got nearfalls before Beretta hit a flying knee and a piledriver for a two-count.

Trent Beretta hit some chops on Big Bill, but the latter hit a chokeslam from the apron. However, Swerve Strickland hit the Swerve Stomp on Bill and entered the ring to pin Beretta for the victory.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. Big Bill and Trent Beretta on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

The Acclaimed segment on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette was present on the entrance ramp to interview The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The WWE veteran spoke about the loss at Double or Nothing and said he felt bad for letting Max Caster and Anthony Bowens down.

Bowens said that their goal is the same, and that is to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships before adding that Gunn deserves one more run with gold. He ended the segment by saying that The Acclaimed and everybody loves Billy Gunn.

Don Callis' segment on AEW Dynamite

Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita came out to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone and they were drowned out by boos. Callis said he hoped the boos are for Kenny Omega and said that he is the real victim. The WWE Attitude Era veteran then claimed he was responsible for Omega's success.

He then blamed The Cleaner for the stitches on his head. Callis said he may have lost a nephew but gained a son in Konosuke Takeshita. Callis claimed that Takeshita is better than multiple Japanese legends and soon he'll be better than Kenny Omega.

Konosuke Takeshita then vowed to destroy The Young Bucks and Omega and Don Callis said he is going to take out The Elite from All Elite Wrestling.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Gates of Agony on AEW Dynamite

Bishop Kaun attacked Darby Allin and sent him to the outside. Orange Cassidy and Toa Liona clashed in the ring and the latter hit a suplex. Allin tagged himself in, but Liona took him down. The Gates of Agony motivated themselves, but Allin hit a springboard cutter.

The Gates of Agony were in complete control during this stage of the match. Darby Allin took the fight to his opponents, but he got slammed on the barricades and the ring apron. Liona took out Cassidy at the ringside area. After a period of complete dominance, Kaun dropped Allin on the turnbuckle.

Darby Allin retaliated with some chops and finally made the tag to Orange Cassidy. The International Champion puts his hands inside his pocket and hit a DDT on Kaun shortly after for a two-count. He went for the Orange Punch, but Liona hit a Samoan Drop instead.

Towards the end of the match, Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire on Bishop Kaun and Allin followed up with a Destroyer. Orange Cassidy took out Toa Liona on the outside as Darby Allin hit the Coffin Drop on Kaun for the victory.

Result: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy def. The Gates of Agony on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Mogul Embassy looked to attack Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, but Sting made his return and chased the heels away.

Hook and LFI segment on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was in the ring to welcome someone, but he got interrupted by the FTW Champion. Schiavone brought up Hook helping The Hardy Boyz at Double or Nothing and asked what is next for him. However, before he could answer La Faccion Ingobernale interrupted him.

Jose the Assistant complained about the lack of opportunities for Preston Vance and Dralistico before the faction looked to attack Hook. Jungle Boy came out for the save, and a brawl ensued. Hook took down Jose the Assistant, before standing tall with Jungle Boy to end the segment.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite - TBS Championship Match

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Watch NEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander is ready to defend her first title against Nyla Rose!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! NEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander is ready to defend her first title against Nyla Rose!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/ZxPtd2qj9B

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Nyla Rose overpowered Kris Statlander, but the champion took her down with a dropkick. Rose powerslammed Statlander but missed a senton attempt.

The challenger hit a strike to the midsection and slammed Statlander's face on the turnbuckle. Nyla Rose hit a suplex on Kris Statlander into the corner to gain the upperhand in the bout. Statlander hit some discus lariats and followed it up with a knee strikes to make her comeback.

She then hit a powerslam for a two-count on Rose. The former AEW Women's Champion hit a splash in the corner and followed it with a cannonball at the ringside area. She then hit another cannonball on the barricades. Inside the ring, Nyla Rose hit a chokeslam for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Kris Statlander hit a jawbreaker and followed it up with the 450-splash to retain her title on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Kris Statlander retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho unloaded on each other to start the match. They hit multiple chops before Cole pressurized Jericho with a boot. The action spilled to the outside, and The Ocho slammed his opponent on the barricades.

Saraya was tagged in. She and Britt Baker fought as the latter hit a slingblade and got a two-count. Chris Jericho pulled Baker down, and it allowed The Anti-Diva to get the upperhand. Saraya trapped Baker in the ropes and hit some knee strikes.

At one point, Chris Jericho distracted the referee, and it allowed The Outcasts to get some cheap shots at Baker. However, Hikaru Shida came out and chased the heels away.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho were the legal men, and The Panama City Playboy hit some elbow strikes and an enziguiri on the JAS leader. However, Jericho hit the Lionsault for a two-count. Saraya was tagged in, and she got taken out with a neckbreaker.

After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Britt Baker applied the Lockjaw on Jericho, but Saraya broke up the hold. Adam Cole entered the ring and got hit with a Codebreaker. Chris Jericho only got a two-count. Towards the end, Jericho looked to hit Britt Baker with a bat but got superkicked by Adam Cole.

Both Cole and Baker then hit superkicks on The Ocho before The Panama City Playboy hit the Boom on Chris Jericho for the pinfall victory.

Result: Adam Cole and Britt Baker def. Chris Jericho and Saraya on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes