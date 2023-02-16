AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (February 15, 2023)

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite continued to spill with action, keeping the watchers glued to their seats while they looked on anticipation.

From challenges being laid out and a Texas Tornado Tag match featuring top talents, Dynamite kept fans looking on with much fervor. Below is a list of matches and events that took place on the show this week:

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt & Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed - 8-man Tag Team match

Result: Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed def. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt & Jeff Jarrett

The show kicked off with the 8-man tag team match. The Acclaimed, who were still seemingly upset at their loss last week, were in no mood for any antics. Anthony Bowens and Jay Lethal commenced the match, with the former wasting no time once the bell rang. He kicked Lethal and proceeded to tag Max Caster in.

The duo showcase their impressive teamwork against a helpless Lethal. Shortly after Double J managed to tag himself in the match and was met with a series of dropkicks by Caster. While Billy Gunn and Lethal were in the ring, his sons and newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions walked out in a bid to distract him. The match concluded with The Acclaimed hitting the Scissor Me Timbers on their opponent for the win.

Grade: B

Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Preston Vance - Texas Tornado Tag Match

Result: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley def. Rush and Preston Vance on AEW Dynamite

While Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley made their entrance to the ring, Rush and Preston Vance attacked them. The four men fought their way through the crowd before the bell rang. Moxley and Vance kicked off the match in the ring once it was officially underway.

Meanwhile outside the ring, the ROH Champion and Rush get into a brawl. The match continued with an intense series of back-and-forths between the competitors. In the middle of the match, José intervened and hit Claudio with a chair. Wheeler Yuta then came to save his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members and fought with José up the ramp towards the arena's exit.

Rush then hit claudio with a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner, followed by a spear by Claudio. Vance then wrapped a chain around Jon Moxley's neck to tap him out. But the former AEW World Champion turned things around knocking his opponent out with the same method to win the match.

Grade: B

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Result: Mark Briscoe def. Josh Woods on AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe appeared in his second match on AEW Dynamite against former rival Mark Sterling. The two men had crossed paths during their tenure on ROH. Briscoe competed against Jay Lethal on his first appearance on the promotion following Jay Briscoe's untimely passing.

The match started with Brsicoe and Josh Woods leaving no stone unturned in wearing down their opponents. Briscoe and Woods wrestled their way with beat downs into the corner. While they kept at each other in the ring, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese began beating down Mark Briscoe. The Lucha Brothers came to his aid and saved Briscoe.

Woods then hit a corkscrew suplex on Mark off the apron. The match concluded with Briscoe jumping off the top rope with a frog splash followed by a pin for the win.

Following his match, MJF addressed fans on his upcoming match with Bryan Danielson. He called out The American Dragon's former ROH rival and AEW Executive Christopher Daniels who turned on him in his verbal tirade against his former rival.

Grade: B

Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) vs. Brian Cage

Result: Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

The two men held nothing back during the intense match. Jungle Boy hit Brian Cage with a drop kick outside the ring, and was then met with a suicide dive. At one point, Cage was able to counter his opponent's move into a powerbomb.

While Jungle Boy showcased agility, Brian Cage displayed his immense strength by viciously power bombing his opponent throughout the match. On multiple occasions, Cage attempted to pin Jungle Boy who kicked out much to his surprise.

Towards the end of the match, Jungle Boy hit Cage with a crucifix bomb and a running elbow before pinning him for the win. While he celebrated his victory, his longtime rival Christian Cage returned and launched a vicious attack on him.

Grade: B

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Result: Hangman Page def. Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Prior to their match, Kip Sabian, Blade and The Butcher launched an attack on Hangman Page backstage. The trio attempted to tire him out so he would not be able to compete in the match later.

Sabian hit Page with a cannonball into the corner of the ring. His attacks continued till Page muscled up the strength to counter him with a kick. Penelope Ford tried to distract the former AEW World Champion, in a bid to enable her husband to get the upper hand.

Sabian found himself on the receiving end of a lariat before his opponent pinned him for the win. In the aftermath of the match, Moxley walked out and challenged Page to a Texas Deathmatch at AEW Revolution.

Grade: A

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker - Triple Threat match

Result: Ruby Soho def. Britt Baker and Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker wasted no time in trying and taking Toni Storm out. The two women battled it out. Ruby Soho then got involved and went one-on-one with Baker while Storm was outside the ring.

Baker clotheslined Soho and the two were unsuccessful in multiple attempts to pin each other. Toni Storm then countered a clothesline by Soho followed by a hip attack on Baker. A pumped up Ruby Soho by hit Storm with an enziguiri throwing her outside the apron.

Towards the end of the bout, while Baker pinned Soho and was awaiting the pin count, Saraya interfered and hit her with a superkick. Soho managed to get back into the match and rolled up Britt Baker for the three count.

Grade: A

Additionally, Top Flight confronted The Elite backstage vying their interest in the AEW World Tag Team titles. Stokely Hathaway also announced that HOOK had been suspended for his actions against him last week resulting in him suffering a broken hand.

