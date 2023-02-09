AEW Dynamite results: Shocking title change; Bryan Danielson busted open; WWE legend attacked

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show features six matches, including 2 title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita - AEW World Championship contender's match

MJF landed a cheap shot at the start of the match after conning Konosuke Takeshita into a handshake. Back-and-forth action between the pair to begin with, with MJF taking control with meticulous and spiteful deliberation. After a brief two-count, Takeshita took control and gained a close two-count with a sheer-drop brainbuster.

Takeshita honored Eddie Guerrero with an ultra-impressive frog splash that drew another two-count. Takeshita reversed a piledriver attempt into his own modified driver, followed by a deadlift German suplex. MJF rolled out of the ring to avoid a pin attempt.

With the action back in the ring, Takeshita went for an audacious top-rope maneuver, only for MJF to take out the ropes underneath him. MJF went to the top rope himself but appeared to receive a lariat for his troubles. To the roar of the crowd, MJF landed on his feet and landed a forearm strike on Takeshita. After an exchange of strikes, MJF was floored with another lariat.

After more back-and-forth action, Takeshita almost had the match won with a Blue Thunder Bomb, before later landing a knee strike. That pinfall attempt ended with MJF putting his foot on the bottom rope. MJF fought back to seize control once again and lock in the 'Salt of the Earth' armbar, eventually winning the bout via submission.

Result: MJF def. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite via submission

Grade: A

After the match, MJF landed a Dynamite Diamond Ring-assisted punch on Takeshita. As he looked to beat the Japanese star down, Bryan Danielson emerged to make the save. MJF ran off, holding his title aloft while Bryan and the medical staff tended to the fallen star.

Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny - AEW Women's World Championship contender's match

Jamie Hayter started the bout strong with a series of tackles. The Bunny almost had control back on the apron before Hayter landed an outside-in suplex. The action spilled to the outside, with The Bunny taking control back and landing a suplex to the floor.

The Bunny launched the champion into the steel steps, which appeared to leave Hayter worse for wear in the elbow region. Despite a moderate fightback from the Briton, it was The Bunny who remained in control with a corner offense. The pair later exchanged strikes on the apron before Hayter appeared to land an improvised face drop/DDT onto the hard surface.

Hayter landed what looked like a Samoan Drop in the ring before the 'Hayterade' ripcord lariat scored the pinfall victory.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. The Bunny on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: C

The Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match - Ricky Starks vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society

Ricky Starks started against Angelo Parker. The fast-paced action from Parker saw a few quick attempts at the pinfall. But Starks landed a surprising spear to score the pin for himself.

Up next was Matt Menard, who was just as quick out of the match as he was in after Starks rolled him up for the three-count. Daniel Garcia emerged before Sammy Guevara's music hit, leaving confusion as to who the next entrant would be.

Garcia was indeed the next opponent and worked Starks in the corner before taking control with a slow and deliberate offense to his grounded opponent. Back-and-forth action between the pair followed, with Starks looking to make quick work of Red Death with attempts at the Rochambeau. The pair then fought on the apron until Starks landed a spear on the ground.

Only then, Starks was struck with a Judas Effect by Chris Jericho stood at ringside in a disguise. That allowed Garcia to pull his opponent into the ring and score the pinfall for the win.

Daniel Garcia def. Ricky Starks via pinfall on AEW Dynamite

Grade: C-

Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

With Bryan Danielson locked in a room with Konosuke Takeshita prior to the match, MJF made his way down to the ring to get Aubrey Edwards to start the bout. From there, he tried to force he to make a count-out in favor of Rush so that Bryan lost the match.

Bryan kicked down the door, however, and made it down to the ring. He was met by Rush's kicks, with El Toro Blanco taking over with malicious and hard-hitting offense.

Rush had the American Dragon busted wide open with his mauling offense before landing a huge suplex to the floor. Bryan lay in the corner, trying to collect himself before Rush looked to continue his beating. He was momentarily pulled into a LeBell Lock but reached the ropes for the break.

From there, Danielson rallied against Rush with a comeback offense. Bryan's 'Yes!' kicks led to a brutal striking exchange between the pair, which the American Dragon got the better of. Rush kicked out of the Buzaiku knee at 2.99 to the surprise of the crowd.

Another striking exchange saw Rush headbutting Bryan before he powered up - very Dragon Ball-esque - and rallied back to land a second Buzaiku knee for the pinfall.

Bryan Danielson def. Rush on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: A

After the match, MJF came down to the ring and struck Bryan with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He locked in the 'Salt of the Earth' armbar despite Bryan being incapacitated. Officials had to forcibly remove him to close the segment.

The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight - AEW Trios Tag Team Championship

The match started with fast-paced, aerial offense with both teams exchanging control. The Elite took control and singled out Darius Martin with rotating tags to make sure all three of Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson got their shots in.

Eventually, the match broke down into all six participants exchanging signature aerial offense. AR Fox landed consecutive outside dives to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega before a senton to Omega brought about a two-count. Fox further landed a bouncing Spanish Fly from the top rope before tagging Dante Martin into the match.

Dante had control until Matt Jackson landed his continual Northern Lights suplexes. It appeared he would have had the match won after an impressive Northern Lights suplex to all three opponents. It only drew a two-count.

Once more, a fast-paced exchange between all six opponents led into a near-fall, with The Elite landing a triple-team Meltzer Driver to AR Fox. Fox later kicked out of a gut-wrench Doctor Bomb by Omega, before receiving a V-Trigger. He survived the One Winged Angel attempt before a pinning exchange that saw Kenny win with the crucifix cover.

The Elite def. AR Fox & Top Flight on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: A

The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns - AEW World Tag Team Championship

There was a quick feeling-out process to start the match off. Between back-and-forth offense the teams put their efforts into working the crowd. Anthony Bowens and Austin Gunn battled in the middle of the ring before Bowens inadvertently nailed the referee with a rolling forearm strike.

With the referee down the Gunns went for the belts to win the bout illegitimately. However, Billy Gunn emerged to stop his sons from doing so. He was repaid by being struck with the belt himself before The Acclaimed fired themselves back into the bout. Bowens hit the Arrival and Max Caster the Mic Drop, but with the referee down the count could not be made.

The Gunns managed to strike Bowens with the belt in the end while the referee recovered, and Austin pinned him to shock fans in attendance and crown the Gunns as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The Gunns def. The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite via pinfall to win the AEW Tag Team Championships

Grade: C-

