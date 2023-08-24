AEW Dynamite Results: Top star gets stretchered out, heel 'fired,' WWE Hall of Famer comes out of retirement, multiple returns

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured four matches, including a main event for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Elite vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

A brawl ensued among the six men even before the bell rang. Juice Robinson punched the referee before getting taken out by The Young Bucks. The Gunns took control and hit the 3:10 to Yuma on Nick Jackson before Matt Jackson got hit with a Uranage by Jay White.

Kenny Omega and Austin Gunn battled before The Cleaner hit a V-Trigger on White. Konosuke Takeshita came in and nailed Omega as the heels got the upper hand. FTR came out and fought against the Bang Bang Gang.

Kenny Omega hit a knee strike on Takeshita and looked to hit the One-Winged Angel, but the Japanese star escaped the ring and pointed to the All In sign.

Match result: N/A

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite

Rey Fenix got a few strikes in, but Jon Moxley hit a kick followed by some chops. After a back-and-forth, Fenix hit a dropkick as the action spilled to the outside. Fenix connected with a tope suicida before Moxley applied a rear naked choke and looked to tear Fenix's mask.

He hit a stomp on the ramp as Alex Abrahantes checked on Rey Fenix. The BCC member slammed Fenix on the barricades. Fenix tried to get in some quick offense in, but Moxley took him down with a lariat. The Purveyor of Violence dropped Rey Fenix on the ropes before the latter hit a backbody drop on the ramp.

Moxley got a two-count on Fenix after hitting a cutter. The former AEW world champion hit some jabs before applying a wrist lock on Rey Fenix. Jon Moxley got another two-count shortly after. The BCC hammered with stomps, but Fenix made his comeback with a kick.

Rey Fenix looks to hit a roll-through cutter, but Moxley caught him. He finally connected with the cutter and got a two-count. Fenix hit a spinning kick and followed up with a frog splash for another two-count. Jon Moxley countered with elbow strikes and both men were down on the mat after a brief exchange.

Fenix and Moxley unloaded with strikes as the latter got the upperhand. Rey Fenix connected with a thrust kick and climbed to the turnbuckles, but Jon Moxley stopped him. Moxley bit Fenix's face and dropped him with an avalanche Death Rider, but only got a two-count.

He quickly applied a sleeper hold as Rey Fenix finally faded to give Jon Moxley the victory.

Match result: Jon Moxley def. Rey Fenix

Grade: A

Post-match, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli attacked Rey Fenix with crowbar. Eddie Kingston and Penta looked to help Fenix, but Ortiz stopped them. Santana also returned and attacked the babyfaces.

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends came in, but the damage was done and Rey Fenix had to be stretchered out.

Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay's contract signing

Tony Schiavone was in the ring for a contract signing between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay. Don Callis said that he betrayed Jericho after seeing the potential in Ospreay.

Callis took more shots at Jericho before Ospreay said that the bout at All In means a lot to him. He brought up the fact that his contract ends in six months and called himself better than CM Punk, The Elite, and more. He signed the contract before Chris Jericho hyped up their match and said that it almost happened at the Tokyo Dome in 2021.

Chris Jericho also signed the contract before the two men looked to get the better of each other. But the security did their job and separated them.

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox on AEW Dynamite

Chaos ensued to start the match. Swerve Strickland slammed Darby Allin on the barricades. AR Fox dropped Nick Wayne from the top rope before hitting a high-flying move on both of his opponents.

Wayne connected with double Wayne's World on the outside and Allin followed up with the Coffin Drop for a two-count. Strickland wiped out Darby Allin. The action spilled over the barricades as Swerve and Fox dominated. AR Fox hit a jumping kick before Darby Allin tried to make a comeback and hit the Coffin Splash on Strickland.

Nick Wayne is busted open. The heels continue to dominate and hit a combination move on Allin and Wayne. The latter climbed up the turnbuckle but got hit with a neckbreaker/backbreaker combo before Allin broke up the count. Darby Allin hit a dive to the outside on Swerve, but his offense stopped after the Mogul Embassy leader hit a double-legged stomp.

AR Fox hit a corkscrew brainbuster for a two-count on Nick Wayne. The heels tried multiple pinfall attempts, but Wayne kept kicking out. Towards the end, Fox missed a 450-splash and Nick Wayne used a Last Supper-type pin attempt for the victory as Darby Allin held onto Swerve Strickland.

Match result: Darby Allin and Nick Wayne win

Grade: A

Post-match, Swerve Strickland called AR Fox a disappointment for losing everything and said he cannot trust Fox at All In. Prince Nana said AR Fox was 'fired' before Brian Cage took him out.

Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, and Sting came out and chased the heels away. Allin and Fox shook hands before Allin asked who would be Swerve's partner at All In. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walked out and Captain Charisma brought up the fact that Nick Wayne's father is dead.

Cage said Buddy Wayne might not have been very good and warned Nick to stay away at All In. Christian proposed that he would take Nick under his wing as "all fatherless talent" needs a proper mentor.

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho dumped Skye Blue to the outside, but the latter made her comeback by slamming Soho onto the barricades. Soho kicked Blue and got the upperhand in the bout with some heavy chops.

Skye Blue tried to make her comeback with some right-hand strikes and played possum for a bit, but Ruby Soho saw through her. Blue hit a diving crossbody on the outside and climbed up the turnbuckle. But Soho had the referee distracted and she took advantage with a cheap shot.

Ruby Soho wore down Skye Blue in the middle of the ring. She got a two-count and slammed Blue on the turnbuckles. Soho missed a few kicks and got rocked by Blue. The latter made her comeback and hit a diving crossbody for a two-count. Blue connects with a neckbreaker and the two stars exchange roll-ups.

Towards the end of the match, Skye Blue connected with the Sky Fall, but Ruby Soho kicked out at two. Robo finally hit the No Future and followed up with the Destination Unknown for the pinfall victory.

Match result: Ruby Soho def. Skye Blue

Grade: B

The Acclaimed called out House of Black on AEW Dynamite

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens charged to the ring and called out House of Black. The trios champion walked out and surrounded The Acclaimed. The HOB members got attacked before Billy Gunn made his return.

Gunn chased House of Black out of the ring and checked in on Caster and Bowens. The WWE legend said that HOB had his attention and then brought up the fact about retiring a few weeks ago.

Billy Gunn said that House of Black are trying to p*ss over his legacy and he wouldn't allow that. Gunn challenges House of Black to a six-man match at the All In pay-per-view.

Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz on AEW Dynamite - ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

Aussie Open unloaded on The Hardy Boyz to start the match. Jeff and Matt Hardy returned the favor and dumped the champions out of the ring. They hit double elbows on Kyle Fletcher before the action spilled to the ringside area.

Jeff Hardy fought against Kyle Fletcher as Matt Hardy battled Mark Davis. Aussie Open slammed both Hardy Boyz at ringside and mocked the WWE legends. Fletcher and The Charismatic Enigma were in the ring as the champions got the upperhand.

Davis hit a senton drop on Jeff and got a two-count. Jeff Hardy hit a high-flying move on Aussie Open and tagged in Matt Hardy. The latter unloaded on Fletcher by slamming him headfirst before hitting a DDT on Davis. Matt got a two-count after hitting a Side Effect on Kyle Fletcher.

Matt Hardy dropped Fletcher with a superplex and Jeff Hardy followed up with a splash, but Mark Davis broke up the pinfall attempt. Towards the end, Kyle Fletcher kicked The Charismatic Enigma, and Aussie Open connected with a double team move for the pinfall victory.

Match result: Aussie Open retained

Grade: B

Post-match, Aussie Open said there would be no double clotheslines or kangaroo kicks at All In as they will win. MJF and Adam Cole rushed down the ring and confronted the champions. A brawl started between the two teams and the challengers stood tall, but Cole almost hit MJF with a superkick.

MJF lifted the AEW World Championship and brought out the Dynamite Diamond Ring before hugging it out with The Panama City Playboy. Both stars celebrated to end the show.

