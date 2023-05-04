AEW Dynamite Results: Unexpected return, former WWE Superstar's in-ring debut, Chris Jericho embarrassed

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured six matches and a few major segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

All eight men squared off in the middle of the ring. Roderick Strong and Daniel Garcia started the match respectively. The former unloaded with chops before tagging in Adam Cole, who hit some kicks to the midsection.

Cool Hands Ang was tagged in, and he got taken down with a pump kick. We had a standoff between both teams before a brawl ensued. Jake Hager and Orange Cassidy were the lone stars in the ring. The former WWE star dominated the International Champion.

However, Cassidy made his comeback with a DDT. He went for a dive outside, but he got caught and slammed on the ring post. Bandido hit a dive to the outside to take out Hager and Cool Hands. Adam Cole was walking toward Chris Jericho at the commentary table, but he got attacked by Daddy Magic.

2Point0 double-teamed Bandidi, but the latter took him down with a suplex. Daniel Garcia came in and hit a cheap from behind on Cassidy to give the heels the advantage. Cool Hands Ang got a two-count after hitting a suplex. Jake Hager targeted Orange Cassidy's left knee.

Hager applied a bear hug on Cassidy in the middle of the ring. The JAS wiped out their opponents at the apron. OC hit the Stundog Millionaire and tagged in Roderick Strong. He came with a flurry of offense and hit a suplex on Hager. Cassidy was tagged in and Garcia applied the Dragon Slayer, but Cole hit a superkick to stop him.

After a back-and-forth, OC hit the Beach Brake for a two-count on Daniel Garcia. Towards the end of the match, Adam Cole put his knee pads down and hit the Boom Kick on the back of Cool Hand Ang's neck to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bandido, Orange Cassidy def. Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Adam Cole unloaded on Chris Jericho near the commentary before being separated by security staff.

Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Saraya rolled out of the ring as soon as the bell rang. Willow Nightingale chased after her, but Ruby Soho Soho and Toni Storm stopped her. Inside the ring, Saraya got a kick on Willow, but the latter countered with some chops.

Storm held onto Willow Nightingale in the ring apron and Saraya took her down. Soho and Storm attacked Willow behind the referee's back before Saraya slammed her on the barricades. Ruby Soho once again choked Willow Nightingale behind the referee's back.

Willow made her comeback with some chops and charged at Saraya in the corner. She hit a lariat on The Anti-Diva and got a two-count after hitting a spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Saraya recovered and hit the Knight Cap for a two-count. Willow hit the death valley driver for a two-count.

The Outcasts came up to the apron for another distraction, but Willow took her down with a pounce. She took down Toni Storm before Saraya hit her finisher to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Saraya def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Hikaru Shida made her return to All Elite Wrestling. She teased joining forces with The Outcasts and that proved to be a ruse. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter came in behind the former WWE stars and attacked them.

Shida unloaded on Saraya, Storm and Soho with kendo sticks to end the segment.

Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

QT Marshall attacked Anthony Bowens before the match even started. Ari Daivari was the first name to be eliminated from the bout by Evil Uno. He was eliminated by QTV. Varsity Athletes were thrown out of the contest after El Hijo Del Vikingo hit a hurricanrana on Josh Woods.

Alex Reynolds was eliminated by QT Marshall, but QTV got taken out by the Lucha Brothers. Powerhouse Hobbs then got hit with superkicks, however, he managed to eliminate the Lucha Brothers. Hobbs threw out Vikingo shortly after.

The Acclaimed eliminated Powerhouse Hobbs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn and The Blade, The Butcher & Kip Sabian and John Silver were the final competitors. Max Caster was eliminated before Silver hit a delayed vertical suplex on The Blade. However, he was eliminated by The Blade.

Towards the end of the match, Anthony Bowens eliminated The Blade. He and Billy Gunn then eliminated Kip Sabian and The Butcher to win the match.

Result: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn won on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Wardlow vs. Logan Laroux on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow slammed his opponent in the initial stages of the match before taking him down with a lariat. He then hit two powerbomb symphonies.

Mr. Mayhem hit another powerbomb symphony to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Wardlow won on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Wardlow called out Christian Casge and Luchasaurus and laid out an open challenge for The Right Hand of Destruction. However, Cage revealed that the title opportunity is for him and not for Luchasaurus.

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off the middle of the ring. Ricky Starks unloaded with a lariat before the action spilled to the outside. He slammed Juice Robinson on the barricades before the latter retaliated with a cheap shot.

Robinson looked for a piledriver, but Starks countered with a back body drop. The Bullet Club Gold member slammed Starks on the steel steps before hitting a body slam. The Absolute countered by hitting an elevated body slam. After a back-and-forth between the two men, Starks rolled up Robinson for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Juice Robinson hit a hurricanrana before following it up with a lariat for a two-count. Ricky Starks countered the Juice is Loose and hit the Roshambo to pick up the victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jay White and Juice Robinson attack Ricky Starks, but he counters out of the Blade Runner. Starks almost hit the Roshambo on White before the heels escaped.

Jack Perry and Darby Allin vs. MJF and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry started the match respectively. Perry hit an arm drag and followed it up with a dropkick during the initial stages of the match. MJF and Darby Allin were tagged in. Allin unloaded on MJF before getting a two-count.

Jack Perry was tagged in. The heels used cheap tricks behind the referee's back, but a collision almost occurred between MJF and Sammy Guevara. Darby Allin was tagged in and Guevara got a cheap shot in after a distraction from the AEW World Champion.

Guevara choked Darby Allin with MJF's scarf before getting caught by the referee. Jack Perry responded by attacking Guevara and MJF with the scarf. At one point in the bout, MJF took the microphone to cut a promo before mocking Allin. The babyfaces made their comeback after Perry hit a powerbomb on Guevara.

The Spanish God responded with a Spanish Fly for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Guevara hit a senton, but MJF made the blind tag for a two-count. They argued briefly before Guevara got a nearfall of his own. Things broke down between the heels and MJF slapped Sammy Guevara.

Jack Perry took advantage and rolled up Guevara for a two-count. Darby Allin made the blind tag and hit the Coffin Drop to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jack Perry and Darby Allin won on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, the Pillars Four-Way clash for the AEW World Championship was officially confirmed on the titantron.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes