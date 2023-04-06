AEW Dynamite: What role did Cody Rhodes play in the inaugural All In event? Taking a look at matches and more

Cody Rhodes will be missed on August 27, 2023, in London. But why? Pay-per-views and weekly shows keep sports entertainment companies such as AEW and WWE running. It’s the road most taken to promoting pro-wrestlers, storylines, events, and anything else associated with the industry. One such event that made its way through the industry was All In, where current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was heavily involved.

Back in September 2018, Rhodes wasn’t a part of AEW or WWE, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Ring of Honor (ROH). During that time, he and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) promoted an independent pro-wrestling event called All In. The show was special and unique since it brought together pro wrestlers from various companies for one event. Usually, they are a part of pay-per-views organized and promoted by the companies they’re contracted with.

The American Nightmare played a considerable role in promoting the event since he was one of the working brains behind the show, along with The Young Bucks and Ring of Honor.

All In 2018 brought together pro-wrestlers from NJPW, ROH, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Impact Wrestling, and others. Despite not being promoted by a heavyweight like WWE, the show became an instant hit among pro wrestling fans.

The event became the first non-WWE/WCW show to sell 10,000 tickets in the United States since 1993.

Here are the details of the match card for the event:

The main card:

Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Fenix, And Bandido Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon for the Ring of Honor World Championship Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels Madison Rayne vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tessa Blanchard Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page in a Chicago Street Fight Hangman Page vs. Joey Janela

The Zero Hour pre-show

Over The Budget Battle Royal to determine the Number One Contender for the ROH World Title (Won by Flip Gordon) The Briscoes vs. SoCal Uncensored

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks went head-to-head with WWE

WWE’s flagship event WrestleMania paved the path for pay-per-views. The company had the bragging rights to organize events that would usually sell out, and it was tough defeating the numbers.

However, The Young Bucks and Rhodes, in association with ROH, went up against the wrestling giant, which was a huge success.

AEW has now announced the revival of All In. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023.

AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW's highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!

Ironically, Cody Rhodes might not even be a part of AEW’s All In, considering he’s under contract with WWE at the time of writing. If anything changes before August, he might just be there! However, it doesn’t seem possible, given WWE’s usual non-compete policies (assuming his contract ends before August).

