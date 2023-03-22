AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan interested in signing former WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 replacement revealed?

AEW President Tony Khan seems to be making major moves in the pro wrestling industry as of late and could just have a number of stars all walk straight into his promotion. Unfortunately, with a number of talent contracts coming to an end soon, he may be left without a few fan-favorite stars.

The locker room will likely undergo a couple of changes over the next few months, especially if either of these stories ends up panning out. Continue reading as we break down three of this week's top stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Nia Jax is open to signing with AEW if presented with a deal

Could Nia Jax be Tony Khan's next high-profile signing?

Nia Jax shockingly departed from WWE in 2021 after initially taking time off for her mental health. Over the years, Jax has been a divisive figure in pro wrestling and some fans have even praised her departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent appearance at a K&S Virtual Signing, Jax was asked if she would ever consider joining All Elite Wrestling, to which the star enthusiastically responded.

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different." (H/T: Fightful)

Could the AEW audience receive Nia Jax more warmly than WWE? Only time will tell, but it seems that the former RAW Women's Champion has more options and connections in All Elite Wrestling than fans might have predicted.

#2 Brian Cage gleefully teased facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania to continue their feud

Brian Cage's AEW status has been a topic of discussion for quite some time as reports began to claim that he'd not be renewing his contract with the company. Additionally, rumors began to swirl that WWE has an interest in him, and now it seems like the star could be eying a debut in the global juggernaut.

The Machine recently took to Twitter where he shockingly laid out many fans' dream match clash between him and Bobby Lashley, and teased that their third bout could take place at WrestleMania.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it.

Cage's tweet threat continued as he listed the statistics from his feud with Lashley:

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi -Undefeated against lashley at imapct.



-Best body guys of individual companies.



-heard lashley will need opponent at WM



-Pretty sure I got nothing to do and in town after SuperCard of honor

Fans have been clamoring for Brian Cage to jump into WWE for quite some time, especially after his booking in AEW took a massive nosedive. It remains to be seen if he'll end up in WWE, but his time under Tony Khan could very well be at an end.

#1 Tony Khan is reportedly keeping his eye on WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg

Could Goldberg end up reuniting with Sting in AEW?

Goldberg recently parted ways with WWE after a lengthy tenure with the promotion and fans are already speculating whether he could be AEW-bound next. The veteran notably has some history with The Icon, Sting, and both stars could arguably retire at the Jacksonville-based company.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Tony Khan revealed that he's been watching the Goldberg situation unfold.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see if the veteran shockingly signs with AEW or not, but Tony Khan seems interested in the possibility of picking him up.

