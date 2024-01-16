AEW News & Rumor Roundup: 3-time Intercontinental Champion not signing, The Door is not closed on WWE legend's debut, and more

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we will cover stories involving some top names.

A multi-time champion's future has been up in the air since his shocking departure from WWE. We now have an update on whether Tony Khan has contacted him.

AEW has still not closed the door on the potential arrival of the 57-year-old WWE legend, who has been hounding for his last hurrah. And last but not least, a released WWE Superstar is open to joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With that said, let's get down to the top three stories of the week.

#1 Shelton Benjamin's AEW status

Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE as part of the mass layoffs late last year. Since then, All Elite Wrestling has been speculated to be his next potential landing spot.

Recent reports suggested that many within the Tony Khan-led company were pushing to get Benjamin signed, but that hasn't come to fruition yet.

Now that the three-time Intercontinental Champion has completed the 90-day non-compete clause, fans have been pondering what's next for the former Hurt Business member. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently learned that AEW has seemingly not reached out to Shelton Benjamin despite rampant speculation:

“Last I heard a couple of weeks ago, AEW had not reached out to him. There were some people that pushed for him, but they have not reached out to him that I have heard of,” he said.

What's next for Shelton Benjamin remains to be seen as he has stayed tight-lipped amid his free agency.

#2 Is Goldberg to All Elite Wrestling still a possibility?

Like Shelton Benjamin, Goldberg has been heavily linked with a move to AEW, but the rumor hasn't materialized yet. Tony Khan even confirmed that he was in talks with Da Man last year.

With the window closing on the Hall of Famer's career, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Goldberg is not a part of the company's plans 'right now.' However, the door hasn't been closed on his potential debut:

"So it is funny 'cause there have been AEW rumors here and there about Goldberg, and every time I'd ask, I'd just be told, 'Well, not right now, not right now.' Definitely didn't close the door on it, but he's not getting any younger."

Matt Riddle, who allegedly has real-life heat with Goldberg, recently expressed his desire to face the WWE Hall of Famer at All Elite Wrestling. Will the two men join Tony Khan's promotion this year? Only time will tell.

#3 Top Dolla is open to joining All Elite Wrestling

Top Dolla (aka A.J. Francis) was among many names that were let go by WWE in light of the Endeavor deal. Since entering free agency, Dolla has appeared for multiple promotions like GCW and TNA.

On the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, A.J. Francis talked about the possibility of facing Adam Cole in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Send a contract, send a flight. Send a contract, send a flight and I’ll be there tomorrow night," he said.

With Swerve Strickland thriving under the umbrella of All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see if the formerly Top Dolla will reunite with him.

