AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Andrade breaks silence, Former WWE star debuts for the company, Tribute to Cody Rhodes

Welcome everyone to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Andrade and Cody Rhodes, to name a few.Andrade has broken his silence amid his absence from AEW programming. Meanwhile, a former WWE star has made their debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and a top star of the company seemingly paid tribute to WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. We've got a lot of headline-worthy news to cover, so without further ado, let's get started.#4. Andrade prioritizing health amid uncertain AEW futureAndrade's AEW status continues to generate conversation following his return to the promotion. El Idolo made his comeback to the promotion three weeks ago on Dynamite's six-year anniversary show, where he attacked Kenny Omega and aligned with the Don Callis Family. However, after his return appearance, Andrade disappeared from television without any immediate explanation. Still, the latest reports confirm that he is embroiled in contractual issues with his former employer, WWE.Amid the uncertainty, Andrade briefly addressed fan concerns on Instagram. When asked about his situation, El Idolo contender responded that he is healthy.“I have health! That’s the most important thing!,” said El Idolo#3. Former WWE talent Nixon Newell makes AEW debutA new face arrived on AEW Collision last night as former WWE star Nixon Newell made her first appearance for the company. Newell (fka Tegan Nox) had a six-year run in WWE before she was released in November 2024. The star has since been active on the independent wrestling circuit throughout 2025.Newell made her debut backstage during Collision, interrupting Tay Melo and Anna Jay (a.k.a. TayJay). She was not alone, standing with her partner and indie standout Miranda Alize. Newell issued a challenge to TayJay, which they accepted.#2. Mr Kennedy is interested in working with Jon Moxley, among other AEW starsKen Anderson, also known as Mr. Kennedy, recently expressed interest in collaborating with a few All Elite Wrestling stars. The former WWE United States Champion built a major following during the late 2000s and currently focuses on talent development and his podcast, Mike Check with Mr. Anderson. Interestingly, Mr. Kennedy has not worked with the Jacksonville-based promotion.During the latest episode of his podcast, Anderson was asked which All Elite Wrestling stars he would like to face if he ever stepped into Tony Khan's promotion. Anderson listed high-flying sensation Dante Martin, Julia Hart, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, whom he referred to by his WWE ring name Dean Ambrose.“One, I’d like to work with my boys. Dante Martin, maybe Julia (Hart) too. What’s his name? Dean Ambrose. I really like that guy. I don’t want to do any of the hardcore stuff. No, I don’t want to be taking back bumps onto Janice,” said Mr. Kennedy #1. Kyle Fletcher pays subtle tribute to Cody Rhodes following CollisionKyle Fletcher made a notable reference to WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a recent social media post. Fletcher, who is the reigning TNT champion, is currently part of The Don Callis Family, a faction created and expanded over the past two years, with names such as Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada joining alongside him.Recent tensions within the group have escalated following Takeshita and Okada’s unsuccessful attempt to win the AEW Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream 2025. Okada inadvertently struck Takeshita during the match against Brody King and Bandido, contributing to their loss. Their friction continued on Dynamite, leading Don Callis to schedule a mandatory faction summit. In response to the upcoming meeting, Fletcher posted a digitally edited image on X claiming that the faction “is fine.”The phrasing clearly references the American Nightmare’s iconic “Bullet Club is fine” line from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which preceded major conflict within that group.