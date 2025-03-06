AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Death Riders member walks out, WWE SmackDown star seen with All Elite names, bold claim on John Cena's heel turn

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving Jon Moxley, John Cena, and more.

A Death Riders member walked out on Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution. An All Elite Wrestling personality has made a bold claim on Cena's heel turn. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Death Riders' future is seemingly uncertain after a member walks out on Dynamite

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has picked The Death Riders off one by one as he plans to make his Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution a singles affair. After taking out PAC, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli, Cope finally had the chance to remove the final Death Riders member from the equation, Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta and Cope squared off in this week's Dynamite in an explosive contest. The latter won after delivering a brutal Spear. Following the match, The Rated-R Superstar would shake Yuta's hands and tell him that this is what respect feels like.

Moxley would then come out after seeing this display of respect and berate his stablemate. Yuta would then shove him back and walk out as the two argued all the way to the backstage area, with the youngster stating that he had nothing left to say.

#4. Naomi spotted with multiple AEW stars following Jade Cargill's attack at Elimination Chamber

Naomi was recently taken out of action after a brutal beatdown at the hands of Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber 2025. The fans saw Cargill make a surprise return and go straight after her former partner as she smashed the Chamber door on the latter's head.

Naomi recently attended "The Queen of the Ring" premiere and sported a unique neck brace following the attack. The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion shared a photo on X (fka Twitter), which featured AEW stars like Skye Blue, Athena, Queen Aminata, Julia Hart, and more.

#3. Jim Ross makes a bold claim after John Cena's shocking heel turn

John Cena shocked the entire professional wrestling world after turning heel for the first time in two decades. We saw him turn on Cody Rhodes as he brutalized the Undisputed WWE Champion to join forces with The Rock.

Fans everywhere have been buzzing about the heel turn ever since, and some even stated that they wish Jim Ross called the entire events that unfolded at the end of Elimination Chamber 2025. The AEW personality has now addressed those desires from the fans on his Grilling JR podcast and stated that he felt bad for Michael Cole since he was the one calling the segment.

"Yeah, it's nice. I saw the same thing. It's nice. I feel bad because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that's not the objective, but everybody's got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different, and I don't think that you can replicate them. That's just me," Ross said. [H/T: Fightful]

In the same podcast, JR said that he liked the entire segment a lot and thought that John Cena's heel turn was a fabulous moment.

#2. Kevin Nash slammed an awkward spot from AEW Dynamite

A segment from AEW Dynamite featuring Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Thunder Rosa received huge criticism after an awkward spot. A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa came out to save Kris Statlander from Ford and Bayne with a steel chair in her hand.

However, the segment would feature a hugely awkward moment that saw Rosa lunge at the duo with the chair without attacking and then proceed to stand there. Kevin Nash spoke about this incident on the Kliq This podcast and advised AEW to plan their segments out more in production meetings.

"Number one, they have to have production meetings. They have to have agents that are in charge of each segment. Everybody has to be on the same page. They're not; it's clear. It's a f***ing s*** show. It's unwatchable, but if you decide to f***ing call an audible and go in for a spear and [Rosa] decides to swing the chair, now you're opening yourself up where you can't protect yourself,'' he said.

#1. Update on former AEW champion's absence

Jamie Hayter has been missing from All Elite programming for some time now and has made sporadic appearances on TV following her return at All In 2024. Many fans have speculated that Hayter is injured yet again, but a report has provided an update on her absence.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Hayter is currently in the process of getting her visa renewed and is in the UK. The British star is expected to return to Tony Khan's promotion after the process is complete and her visa has been renewed.

