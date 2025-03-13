AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Naomi threatens to send Jade Cargill back, New signing confirmed, MJF to join former WWE star's faction?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Naomi, Jade Cargill, MJF, and more.

Naomi insulted her former partner Jade Cargill over her appearance and threatened to send her back to All Elite Wrestling. A three-time champion has been confirmed as a signing. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Naomi insulted Jade Cargill and threatened to send her back to AEW

Naomi has started to disrespect Jade Cargill after admitting her heinous actions. The former TBS Champion returned after a hiatus to attack her former partner at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Storm would then deliver another beatdown after The Glow confessed to being her mystery attacker.

Big Jade has since been fired up and has continued to mock her victim after she changed her profile photo on X (fka Twitter) to a shot of her standing tall over Naomi on Smackdown. The former WWE Women's Champion would then respond with a few insults of her own and threaten to send her current rival back to where she came from.

"When my neck is healed, I’m going to send your jacked big back raggedy a*s back to where you came from," she wrote in the tweet.

Check out her uncensored tweet by clicking here.

#4. Tony Khan officially announced that a popular three-time champion is All Elite

After being linked with All Elite Wrestling for some time, ''Speedball'' Mike Bailey has been officially announced as a signing. He made his first appearance in AEW on the March 12th episode of Dynamite.

Bailey competed in the first round of the International Championship Eliminator match as the wild card entry against The Beast Mortos. The winner of the tournament will go on to face Kenny Omega at the Dynasty PPV for the International Championship.

After winning his first match in the company, Tony Khan took to X to welcome the threetime X-Division to AEW's roster as the latest signee.

#3. Former WWE star has invited MJF to join his faction

MJF suffered a heavy loss against Hangman Adam Page at Revolution last weekend. He then showed up this week on Dynamite to address the fans and claimed he shouldn't have lost the match.

MVP would then interrupt him and come out to the ring to talk about MJF's recent loss at Revolution. The former WWE Superstar claimed that MJF has perhaps lost his edge since he expected The Wolf of Wrestling to be livid after his defeat.

He would then offer The Salt of the Earth a business card from The Hurt Syndicate, which was a sign that he was offering MJF the faction's services. However, the star would surprisingly turn down this offer, claiming that he doesn't need the help. He stated that he's already been the AEW World Champion, only to be given a reality check that he's now a former World Champ.

#2. Massive AEW Revolution match confirmed

Last weekend at Revolution, Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. However, the bout would soon get complicated after Christian Cage cashed in his contract and turned into a triple threat match.

The Patriarchy leader would put all of his focus on Cope only to be choked out by Moxley and let him retain the AEW World Championship. The Rated-R Superstar has been granted a rematch for the World Title after he claimed that he didn't get pinned or submitted.

It was announced this week on Dynamite that Cope would challenge Moxley for the World Championship on the Wednesday Night Show in a Street Fight. The Purveyor of Violence has claimed he will not make the same mistake twice and would not leave any room for excuses.

Expand Tweet

#1. Scrapped plans for Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution revealed

Jon Moxley successfully walked out of Revolution 2025 as the World Champion, even after it turned into a triple threat. Christian Cage would insert himself in Cope vs Mox at Revolution after cashing in his contract and flipping the script from everyone.

However, Cage would ultimately be the one to get choked out and submitted by Moxley, allowing him to retain his AEW World Championship. Many fans were outraged at this result, claiming that it was a lackluster main event for a blockbuster show.

Bryan Alvarez has now revealed that many other stars were originally scheduled to be involved in the World Title match. Among these included some returns as well, but plans were ultimately changed.

