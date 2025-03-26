AEW News & Rumor Roundup: New signing confirmed; Star fires back at Tony Khan for filing lawsuit, Mariah May's contract expiring

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we are going to take a look at news stories involving Mariah May, Tony Khan, and other top wrestling personalities.

A shocking update has emerged regarding The Glamour's deal with Tony Khan's company. A hot free agent is set to join the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all these stories:

#5. Maria Kanellis recently shared a medical update on her social media

Maria Kanellis is a renowned personality in the wrestling industry. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was signed to AEW and ROH till January 2025 before her contract officially expired.

Since her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Kanellis has taken a step back from pro wrestling. Taking to her Instagram account, the 43-year-old star revealed that she underwent a medical procedure recently and that she was eager to get the results of the biopsy.

Maria Kanellis also expressed her gratitude toward the medical staff personnel for helping her and her husband in attempting IVF.

Pro wrestling is not a priority for the First Lady of ROH at the moment. Maria Kanellis is eager to start her own family in the coming months, and the wrestling industry is not her main focus at the moment.

#4. Ryan Nemeth takes a shot at Tony Khan

Ryan Nemeth's issues with AEW and Tony Khan are well-documented. The 40-year-old star had a behind-the-scenes tussle with CM Punk in 2023, which was allegedly not handled on time by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In February 2025, Nemeth took legal action against the alleged humiliation and damaged reputation he suffered at the hands of CM Punk, Tony Khan, and the All Elite Wrestling management. The current TNA Wrestling star has registered a lawsuit against all the mentioned names.

Ryan Nemeth made a stunning revelation regarding his ongoing legal struggle with the Jacksonville-based company on his social media. The controversial star updated his X bio to let fans know that he was served a countersuit from Tony Khan four minutes before he went on to perform his new off-Broadway play.

"Raise your hand if a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 [sic] minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend.🙋‍♂️," Nemeth wrote.

It'll be intriguing to see if we get to see new twists and turns in the Ryan Nemeth vs. AEW saga.

#3. A 31-year WWE veteran almost joined All Elite Wrestling

Mike Chioda is among the most iconic referees who have made a name for themselves in the pro wrestling industry. After a three-decade-long stint with the Stamford-based promotion, Chioda was handed his release from WWE in April 2020.

Following his exit from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, the legendary referee officiated a few marquee matches in AEW, including the finals of the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In an interaction with Ben Veal on Wrestling Life, Mike Chioda talked about his first few appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion and how Cody Rhodes wanted him to work for AEW on a full-time basis.

The New Jersey native revealed that The American Nightmare wanted him to guide the next generation of referees. However, the conversations did not lead to anything.

Chioda also revealed having talks with AEW's Dean Malenko, as the promotion wanted to feature the veteran at All In in some capacity. However, there was an evident lack of clear communication between the two sides, resulting in Mike Chioda not getting a significant role in AEW.

#2. Mina Shirakawa is set to join AEW as a full-time performer

Mina Shirakawa is one of the most popular stars in the Japanese wrestling circuit at the moment. After a highly entertaining run in STARDOM, The Venus of Pro Wrestling has now decided to move on to bigger things.

The Japanese promotion recently streamed a press conference on its YouTube channel, where Shirakawa revealed her next move in the business after her STARDOM departure. The former Artist of STARDOM Champion announced that she'll be soon heading to All Elite Wrestling, intending to carve out her legacy on a global stage.

Mina Shirakawa will feel at home in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as she has made several appearances in the Tony Khan-led company before. The 37-year-old star has loads of fans in AEW, and they would be delighted to see Shirakawa added to the flourishing women's division.

#1. Mariah May's AEW deal is set to expire soon

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May failed to take back the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm. After the "Hollywood Ending" to her feud with The Timeless Superstar, The Woman from Hell has yet to make an appearance on AEW television.

A surprising update has emerged regarding Mariah May's future with All Elite Wrestling. As per Fightful, The Glamour's contract with the Tony Khan-led company is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Fighting Princess has emerged as one of the fastest-rising female stars in the wrestling business in the past 12 months. The Glamour's iconic feud with Toni Storm established her as a star to watch out for in the future.

With May's contract set to expire soon, she is bound to receive lucrative offers from several top promotions. While Tony Khan would look to keep the former AEW Women's World Champion on his roster, companies like WWE could offer a more rewarding contract to acquire Mariah May's services.

