AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton's former partner teases blockbuster signing, Tony Khan's new ex-WWE hire, and more

Randy Orton's former partner has teased a massive signing with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking of signings, Tony Khan has reportedly hired another former WWE personality.

#1. Matt Riddle is open to AEW move

Randy Orton's former partner, Matt Riddle, was released by WWE following a controversial airport incident that ensued while returning from India in September last year.

Since then, Riddle has embarked on a new chapter on the indies, recently returning to MLW in a first-time-ever match against Jacob Fatu. He's now set to make his NJPW debut at the upcoming Battle in the Valley.

During the Virtual Signing for Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle addressed a potential move to AEW:

Yeah [I’d consider going to AEW]. Honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that and I kind of wanted to think outside the box and I also wanted to maybe not rush back into doing TV matches again because TV’s a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view or wrestling on the indies… TNA isn’t out of the picture either, you know? It’s just I know there’s certain things I wanna do and I really wanted to work in Japan and I made that a priority," said Riddle.

Tony Khan "plans to be very active" in free agency this year. Could Riddle be on his radar? Only time will tell.

#2. AEW reportedly bringing in former WWE employee

In light of recent departures, AEW is set to welcome the arrival of an ex-WWE employee. According to Fightful Select, many within the company have been "notified" that Kosha Irby will join as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

For those unaware, Irby has served as Regional Director of Live Events for WWE (2011-18).

#3. Cody Rhodes tipped to dethrone top WWE Champion

Speaking on the recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry pitched the idea of Roman Reigns facing The Rock and Cody Rhodes on separate nights at WrestleMania 40:

"The first option that I came up with was the first night of WrestleMania The Rock and Roman Reigns go at it for The Head of the Table. And then Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go the next night. But, because Roman was so beat up with being in there with The Rock that he cannot beat Cody, and Cody wins, and becomes the World Champion. And you serve all the masters at that point," he said.

The American Nightmare has already declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match. It's now or never for Cody Rhodes to inch closer to finishing the story.

