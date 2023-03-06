AEW Revolution: Did multi-time champions' return confirm the status of their future in WWE?

AEW Revolution's card was loaded with some interesting match-ups this year. However, some omissions from the event were noticed by fans, especially regarding the tag team championship bout.

With The Gunn Club defending against The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy & Danhausen, and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, they had their work cut out. However, the absence of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left a bitter taste in their mouths. With the duo not appearing on any All Elite programming in months, some began to wonder if FTR was looking to leave for greener pastures.

Well, if the ending of the AEW Tag Team Title bout is anything to go by, it looks like they could be here to stay. After The Gunns put Danhausen away with the 3:10 to Yuma, they were confronted by Dax and Cash. The champions were quickly disposed of, with Austin Gunn taking a Spike Piledriver and Colten Gunn getting caught with the Shatter Machine.

FTR have their eyes on the gold again, so fans may see them remain with AEW for a while yet. Their contracts are reportedly set to expire in April, so that gives them a month to re-sign.

Gunn Club attack their father again at AEW Revolution

The Gunn Club have proven time and time again that they aren't against attacking their own father to get a point across. At Revolution, Billy Gunn was once again the target of an attack from his own children.

After Billy assisted Orange Cassidy and Danhausen eliminated Satnam Singh from the equation, Colten and Austin Gunn hit their father with a double low blow.

After that, they were able to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. As disgusting as their tactics and actions are, The Gunn Club has become one of the best tag teams on the roster.

