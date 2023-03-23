AEW's not-so-subtle-reference on Dynamite could lead to 6-time WWE World Champion's return

AEW has created a stir in the wrestling community with a subtle reference during the latest episode of Dynamite. It could potentially signal the return of six-time WWE World Champion CM Punk.

On Dynamite, The Young Bucks were attacked and as they were being taken to the hospital, fans noticed several items piled against the AEW production truck. Interestingly, in the scene, CM Punk's appearance was obstructed by tables and a large piece of cardboard covering his face.

The not-so-subtle-reference on Dynamite could lead CM Punk to make a surprising comeback to All Elite Wrestling. After being absent from the wrestling scene for some time, Punk's return might create a stir and add excitement to Tony Khan's already impressive roster.

Additionally, the Best in the World's return could lead to a confrontation with The Elite, with whom he has reportedly had a backstage altercation after making critical statements at the All Out media scrum.

Only time will tell if CM Punk will indeed make his much-awaited comeback, but this reference on Dynamite has given fans something to be excited about.

The Young Bucks were attacked on AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of Dynamite kicked off with the Young Bucks being brutally attacked and rushed to the hospital, leaving fans wondering who was behind the assault.

However, it was Hangman Page who caught everyone's attention as he was seen accompanying the Bucks in the ambulance. Meanwhile, Don Callis convinced Kenny Omega to stay back for his match, raising questions about his involvement.

It was announced that Brandon Cutler accused the Blackpool Combat Club of being responsible for the attack. This development has left fans eagerly anticipating what could happen next.

