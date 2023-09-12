After Nia Jax, could another former WWE Superstar return to the company? Exploring the possibility

After witnessing Nia Jax's return to wrestling, it makes fans wonder if another former WWE Superstar could also make a return. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Nia Jax made a surprise return by interfering in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Her unexpected attack on Rodriguez completely changed the trajectory of the match. Although Ripley managed to retain her title, she soon fell victim to Jax's attack.

This raises a question: What does Nia Jax's return signify for the landscape of WWE, particularly if they were to bring back another former champion?

One name that has been generating a lot of buzz in the wrestling world is CM Punk. Punk's time at AEW was cut short due to backstage issues, which eventually led to his departure from the promotion.

Now, there are rumors swirling about a WWE comeback for Punk, and Jax's return adds another layer of intrigue to this speculation.

Could Jax's comeback be an indication that WWE's open to welcoming back their stars? Only time will tell if the former WWE star decides to make his comeback.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax opened up about the possibility of joining AEW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax previously expressed her openness to the idea of signing with All Elite Wrestling. Jax was released in 2021 and made a surprise return in the 2023 Royal Rumble earlier this year.

During a K&S Virtual Signing event, the former RAW Women's Champion expressed her openness to joining AEW.

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different." [H/T: Fightful]

After Jax made her return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, the possibility of her facing Nyla Rose and Saraya, and joining AEW appears to be slim.

