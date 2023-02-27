At some point Rhea Ripley must bring her man back to WWE to face this married couple

One of the most heated rivalries currently brewing in WWE is between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

The two powerhouse women are set to face off at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship, renewing their feud after more than two years. But it's not just about the gold – there's also some real-life drama simmering beneath the surface.

Rhea Ripley is a rising star in WWE and set a record at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match after lasting over an hour. She's also made headlines for her relationship with Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), who is currently signed with AEW. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 after months of rumors.

During a segment on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair mentioned her real-life partner, Andrade El Idolo, and boasted about having a "real Latino man at home" who called her "Mami" in a thick accent. This prompted Rhea Ripley's partner, Buddy Matthews, to respond on Twitter, claiming that Ripley had a "Real Papi." In response, Andrade El Idolo simply posted a middle finger emoji.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair started dating in 2019 while signed to WWE and tied the knot in May 2022, leading to Flair's seven-month hiatus from WWE. Andrade left WWE in 2021 and signed with AEW.

Only time will tell if the wrestling couple will go against each other in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gives an update on Andrade El Idolo's recovery

On an episode of Ric Flair's podcast, To Be The Man, it was disclosed that Andrade, a member of La Faccion Ingobrenable, sustained an injury during a trios match with the Elite the previous year and hasn't completely recuperated from it.

Ric Flair also revealed that Andrade was working hard to prepare himself for his comeback.

"I haven’t talked to him [Andrade El Idolo] in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything," said Ric Flair. [H/T WrestleTalk]

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo



You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xDwrZhEUJF

While it remains to be seen exactly when Andrade will return to action, fans can expect to see him back sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see Rhe Ripley and Buddy Matthews vs. Charlotte Flair and Andrade in a mixed tag team match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes