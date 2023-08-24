Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: 34-year veteran returns; Adam Cole & MJF's relationship in jeopardy; former WWE star gets title shot? 

The last AEW Dynamite before All In set the stage with added stipulations and returns. Major last-minute additions were made to notable feuds this week.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest episode of Dynamite:

#5. Best: The Mogul Embassy turning on AR Fox; Christian Cage being added to the feud

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland has been on a wrecking spree over the past few weeks. After losing to 18-year-old Nick Wayne upon his AEW debut, Strickland went on a rampage. He even attacked and left the young star bloody after a vicious assault in his training ring.

In the weeks that followed, Swerve Strickland and The Mogul Embassy went after Wayne, who found alliances in Darby Allin and Sting, coming to his aide. This week on Dynamite, the former WWE star and AR Fox went up against Allin and Wayne.

In the aftermath of their loss, Strickland and Prince Nana attacked Fox kicking him out of the group. This was followed by Brian Cage, who entered the arena and finished the job with AR Fox.

The turn seemed unexpected, and it has been a while since AEW has witnessed a betrayal of this magnitude just before a major PPV. It was later revealed that Christian would be replacing Fox at the event, and they would all compete in a coffin match.

#4. Worst: Ruby Soho going after the TBS Championship without a backstory

Expand Tweet

The AEW women's division has seemingly been on the back burner despite having a few matches every week. Hikaru Shida returned a few weeks ago and dethroned Toni Storm to win her second reign as AEW Women's Champion. The two are set to clash at Wembley Stadium.

This week Ruby Soho faced Skye Blue and claimed she was going after the TBS Championship. The Outcasts member sent Kris Statlander a bold message during her match, trash-talking the champion.

Statlander returned at Double Or Nothing this year to end Jade Cargill's impressive 60-0 streak as TBS Champion.

Ruby Soho might be looking to have gold around her waist. However, the lack of a feud build-up with Kris Statlander and her addition to the title picture seems rushed just before All In.

#3. Best: Billy Gunn's return

Expand Tweet

Last month, Billy Gunn hinted at retirement when he left his boots in the ring on an edition of Collision. He walked away teary-eyed and upset, putting an end to his illustrious three-decade-long career.

However, on Dynamite this week, Gunn returned and reunited with The Acclaimed. The duo had been involved in a feud with the House of Black. It seemed they had something to do with Billy Gunn's decision to retire.

The 59-year-old announced that he will be teaming up with The Acclaimed to take on Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Brody King for the AEW World Trios titles at All In.

#2. Worst: Lack of feud build-up between Chris Jerico and Will Ospreay for All In

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho and Don Callis had much tension last week when the latter extended a heartwarming gesture. Things turned awry when Jericho realized Callis had a painting of himself holding his head. This further strained their relationship as it seemed an alliance was imminent between the two.

This week Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho's confrontation resulted in them having to be separated by security and fellow AEW stars. They are due for a match at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

Jericho is known for challenging younger stars in the industry. A feud between the two is not unlikely. They have taken to firing shots at each other on a few occasions via social media. Had there been more confrontation between them to enhance their rivalry, it would have brought more intensity to their rivalry.

#1. Best: Rapid build-up to Adam Cole and MJF's match at AEW All In

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole and MJF have been through thick and thin within the past month. Their bond has been tested and undergone some turbulent times, but the final test is yet to come at AEW All In.

The two stars will face Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Championship at zero hour of the PPV, and they will conclude the show by being in the main event for the AEW World title. This week, Cole almost kicked MJF when they were confronted by Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

Both hinted at betrayals of each other in subtle ways over the past few weeks. The outcome of All In is crucial in their dynamics, given that their alliance is still relatively new and already become a fan favorite.

Which match are you looking forward to at AEW All In? Let us know in the comment section below.