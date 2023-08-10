Best and worst of AEW Dynamite (August 9, 2023): Kevin Owens namedropped; major title match set for All In and more

From breakups to blockbuster matches being set up, AEW Dynamite kept fans entertained in a nail-biting show. Sting returned and assisted Darby Allin in his quest for vengeance against The Mogul Embassy.

Below is a list of some of the best and worst of Dynamite:

#5. Best: JAS breaking up; Kevin Owens referenced

The Jericho Appreciation Society was miffed with Chris Jericho and voiced their displeasure with their leader. Every member expressed their thoughts and walked away from the ring. This included Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Anna Jay A.S., Daddy Magic, and Daniel Garcia.

Matt Menard, aka Daddy Magic, displayed immense gratitude to Jericho for assisting him in his career and for getting an opportunity to sign with AEW. He added that he agreed with people like Eddie Kingston and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), who hated the 52-year-old.

The faction's existence has seemingly run its course, with it overtaking feuds and rivalries over time. It was just a matter of time before the group crumbled and everyone went their separate ways.

#4. Worst: MJF taking subtle shots at Adam Cole

The AEW World Champion's alliance with Adam Cole seems to be on shaky ground. The two friends are set to clash at All In, with MJF putting his title on the line.

Fans speculated that Cole will be the one to turn on MJF first, considering his backstabbing gesture last week. However, this week, in a fit of excitement, MJF thought Adam Cole was suggesting a promo battle. He proceeded to mock the former NXT Champion before he stopped him.

The two stars competed for the Tag Team titles but lost, following which MJF stated he was willing to give Adam Cole a shot at his title. While the niceness between them continued, it is not too long before their bromance comes to a screeching halt.

The duo complement each other well, given their diversity of gimmicks and wrestling styles. Its ending would be too short-lived, in turn leading to missed tag team dream matches if it happens.

#3. Best: The Young Bucks accept FTR's challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks are no stranger to sparring with FTR. On AEW Collision, the current champions called out the duo and challenged them to a match at All In.

In the aftermath of events that took place following All Out and Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood's association with CM Punk, it seemed nearly impossible for them to feud again.

This week, Matt and Nick Jackson went up against The Hardyz and emerged victorious. They responded to the champions who walked out to the arena, and their match at the PPV was made official.

Given the backdrop of the nature of The Elite's relationship with CM Punk and his associates, it remains to be seen whether it will lead to Kenny Omega and the former WWE star with butt heads.

Additionally, the last time The Young Bucks held tag team gold was in June 2022, and they look forward to becoming three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

#2. Worst: Hikaru Shida's first title defense after winning the second reign as AEW Women's Champion

Hikaru Shida competed against Toni Storm last week in the main event and won her second reign as AEW Women's Champion. The unexpected win surprised the wrestling world, who speculated Storm in holding onto the title for a good while.

This week, Shida defended the title against Anna Jay in the main event. While the contender put up a fight, the champion retained. Following the match, the women's champion announced that she was heading to AEW All In.

Within a week of winning, an interruption or extension of Toni Storm's vengeance should have been prevalent. Although The Outcasts member might cost Shida in the future at the upcoming PPV, a disruption this week would have been ideal to continue their story.

#1. Best: Rob Van Dam's debut match on AEW

Rob Van Dam left everyone stunned when he debuted on the promotion last week to confront Jack Perry. The WWE legend then challenged the FTW Champion to a match. The championship was created by Taz during his tenure on ECW, a promotion RVD is all too familiar with.

Jack Perry's menacing presence irked RVD, who wanted to teach him a lesson. The 52-year-old competed in the match with gusto without ring rust as he showcased vintage moves and stunts in the ring. Despite not winning the match, it seems RVD's feud with Jack Perry is just beginning.

