Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite - Former WWE Superstar debuts, The Blackpool Combat Club's 5th member teased?

AEW Dynamite kept up the momentum from the past couple of weeks with intense matches and a surprising debut. Tony Khan also announced the return of the Owen Hart Tournament, set to take place at their next PPV Double or Nothing.

Below is a list of the best and worst from this week's edition of Dynamite:

#6 Worst: Christian Cage attempting to scare Wardlow

Christian has been barred from competing given his injury since the All Out PPV last year. However, he has reunited with Luchasaurus and the two seemingly have havoc planned for their opponents. At Revolution, Cage's rivalry with Jungle Boy came to an end. This week, following Wardlow's match, Arn Anderson gave him a pep talk to motivate him even further on his in-ring capabilities. They were interrupted by Christian and Luchasaurus who attempted to intimidate the TNT Champion.

The 49-year old made his way to the ring only to back out and walk away. This rivalry against the champion seemingly has no bearing given the disassociation with Wardlow's title reign.

#5 Best: Orange Cassidy's title defense against Bandido

There has been no shortage of apt contenders for Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship every week. From stars capacitated with high-flying maneuvers and displaying their strength, the champion has pretty much faced everyone. His match with Bandido enabled both men to put their best foot forward in an enthralling bout.

While the match concluded with Cassidy retaining the title, he shook hands with his opponent. Bandido even donned shades and shared a heartfelt moment with the champion. The 28-year old demonstrated his impressive in-ring skills, kickstarting the show.

#4 Worst: Blackpool Combat Club's random attacks and potentially adding a fifth member

The host of AEW's Hey! (EW) RJ City, found himself on the receiving end of Blackpool Combat Club's vicious attack. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta have been running around with no leash on how far they are willing to go to make their statement loud and clear. The conversion of Bryan Danielson to their antics has made it all the more difficult for the roster to take them down a notch.

The American Dragon sat ringside for the main event on Dynamite, wherein Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Butcher and The Blade. The former WWE Champion, along with his associates, launched an attack on the winners. For a brief moment, Takeshita sided with BCC, hinting at him being the fifth member of the hellacious faction. However, things turned awry when Moxley attacked him with a screw driver, as the group had done to many stars in previous weeks.

#3 Best: Jade Cargill's impressive streak

Jade Cargill found a noteworthy opponent in Taya Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. The two commenced a heated rivalry, leaving no stone unturned in a bid to take shots at each other.

Cargill is the inaugural TBS Champion and has held the title since January 5 last year. Many contenders have gone up against her but failed. Her impressive undefeated streak stands at 56-0. However, in the aftermath of her match with Valkyrie, it seems the two have a long way to go as far as their feud is concerned. The former WWE star is deemed to be an apt competitor for Cargill which was evident from her display of strength.

#2 Worst: Build up for the AEW Championship match at Double or Nothing

Ever since MJF's re-Bar Mitzvah, the AEW Champion has had a target on his back. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin vowed to take the title off him. Guevara and MJF patched things up and have taken to display their 'bromance' on Dynamite. They have been at each other's beck and call, coming to each other's aide.

This week, Guevara went up against Allin, a match he won via disqualification. This resulted in him being announced to face MJF in the main event at Double or Nothing for the AEW Championship. Tony Schiavone then announced that all four pillars of AEW would compete in the match at the PPV, much to MJF's dismay. The haphazard build-up for the title contender seems to be slightly confusing and at odds in the eyes of wrestling fans.

#1 Best: Roderick Strong making his AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling is no stranger to having surprise debuts and returns, especially with their acquisition of former WWE talents. The wrestling world was stunned by Roderick Strong's debut on Dynamite when he ran out to Adam Cole's aide following JAS's vicious attack.

Strong's relationship with WWE was on shaky ground, given that his multiple release requests were denied. He was associated with NXT and was a part of Diamond Mine. The 39-year old had his last match there in August last year before he suffered an ankle injury and was out for recovery. There had been no update on his status with the company, barring reports of omitting him from the WWE 2K23 game.

His AEW debut could lead to the reunion of The Undisputed Elite, with the addition of Bobby Fish, who might make his return soon.

