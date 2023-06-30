Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite (June 28, 2023) - Jungle Boy is no more Mr. Nice Guy; Sting dominates main event and more  

AEW Dynamite was the apt platform for stars to showcase their strength and thoughts in the aftermath of Forbidden Door last weekend. MJF continued to taunt Adam Cole, while another star did a 360 with his gimmick, stunning fans with his heel turn.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of Dynamite:

#4. Worst: Never-ending feud between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Watch The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter...BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!

The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club have been in a never-ending battle since the latter's inception. They have tried to get at each other's throats at every opportunity. The two teams clashed in the main event at Double or Nothing, which witnessed the stunning exploding superkick by Matt Jackson. While the wrestling world believed that the match would bring about an end or dimmer in their rivalry, it seems they were just getting started.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston interrupted Jon Moxley's match against Tomohiro Ishii. This led to an irate Moxley calling out Kingston and having a heated exchange backstage. Additionally, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page had a match against Dark Order, a group Page was friendly with. However, since his alliance with The Young Bucks, Dark Order cited their displeasure, leading to the six-man tag team match.

In the aftermath of their match, BCC walked out and attacked The Elite, with Jon Moxley laying down another challenge for a match at Blood and Guts PPV in July. The battle of the two teams to signify who is the alpha has seemingly lost its charm with the repetition of clashes and attacks on each other.

#3. Best: Jungle Boy Jack Perry's savage promo

Jungle Boy Jack Perry displayed his mean side on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The once charming persona walked out, requesting personnel to cut his entrance music, Tarzan Boy by Baltimora, which matched his wrestling gimmick when he was a babyface.

The new Jack Perry took to address fans on his actions at Forbidden Door, where he pounced on Hook, concluding their unique alliance. The 26-year-old held nothing back in his promo, even discussing his relationship with Anna Jay. He brazenly questioned whether he turned on Hook or fans turned on him.

The FTW champion ran out and chased Perry through the crowd before the latter barely escaped in his car backstage.

It was refreshing to see someone like Jungle Boy's dark side in a bid to add major changes in AEW. Some fans even claimed that Christian's mentoring had finally rubbed off on the young star.

#2. Worst: The Outcasts' menacing reign

Britt Baker has been on The Outcasts' radar since Saraya's AEW debut. The trio has been wreaking havoc in the women's division, spraying everyone with green mist to showcase their disdain.

The former AEW Women's Champion is currently out of in-ring action due to an unnamed illness and was not medically cleared to compete on Dynamite. She was set to participate in the Owen Hart Tournament.

Ruby Soho faced Blue Skye on AEW Dynamite. She defeated the young star and then launched a scathing promo against Baker. While the trio has been attempting to clear the women's division and portray themselves as the best of the best, their run seems stale to the point that they have lost engagement and interest from fans.

#1. Best: Sting and Chris Jericho's AEW rivalry

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count

A few weeks ago, Chris Jericho stated his disinterest in going up against Sting. The two have been a part of the industry for a good few decades but somehow never clashed in the ring.

Their paths crossed when Sammy Guevara confronted Darby Allin following their bout at Double or Nothing. The young stars' mentors, Chris Jericho and Sting, walked out and engaged in an intense staredown. Additionally, they took shots at each other in the days that followed.

On AEW Dynamite, Jericho and Guevara faced Darby Allin and The Icon in the main event. The two veterans held nothing back and even used each other's signature submission moves on each other. The Icon even jumped off a ladder onto Sammy Guevara as he lay on the tables outside the ring. This garnered a huge reaction from the wrestling world.

The hellacious match saw the usage of steel chairs and ladders and ended in a bloody affair. Sting put the 52-year-old in the Walls of Jericho, forcing him to tap out.

A one-on-one match between the two AEW legends is possibly on the horizon. Given their age and the wear and tear of the industry on their bodies, some fans may have concerns. However, their Dynamite tag team match was by far one of the best things on the show.

