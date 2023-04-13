Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Sting namedrops current RAW Superstar, multiple former WWE names return, squash match

AEW Dynamite kicked off with much fervor as wrestling legend Sting made an appearance and roasted MJF. He recalled his early career and held nothing back when confronting the World Champion.

The Blackpool Combat Club found themselves on the receiving end of a hellacious attack by The Elite who vowed to exact revenge. A former WWE World Champion made his highly anticipated return, among other events.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#7. Best: The Elite stand up to the Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta have been running rampant in the past few weeks. Their assault on Hangman Page with a screwdriver assisted by Bryan Danielson made them even more dreadful in the eyes of fans.

Kenny Omega confronted the Blackpool Combat Club members. While they thought numbers were on their side, the trio was in for quite the surprise when The Young Bucks pounced on them.

It seems the BCC members were behind their vicious assault a few weeks ago, resulting in Matt and Nick Jackson being stretchered out of the arena before an edition of Dynamite. Given Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta are hell-bent on destroying everyone in their path, it is apt that they have The Elite to take them down a notch.

#6. Worst: The Outcasts picking on the AEW women's division

Just like BCC throwing their weight around, the AEW women's division has Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho sending a statement each week. The trio, who call themselves The Outcasts, have been displaying every effort to exhibit their dominance.

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm defeated Riho and Skye Blue this week. However, in the aftermath of their match, The Outcasts were not content and attacked their opponents before Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker ran out.

Every week, The Outcasts take out another member from the women's division. The rivalry between Baker and Saraya has certainly not died down, and the two went head-to-head this week in addition to their heated online exchanges on social media.

The last time they collided in a singles competition was at AEW Full Gear. Given the intensity of their feud, it is only a matter of time before fans will get to witness the two stars going up against each other again in a singles competition.

#5. Best: Sting roasting MJF and referencing multiple WWE stars

Sting's expansive career and contributions to the wrestling industry have enabled him to walk a higher path. The veteran appeared on Dynamite to have a stern confrontation with MJF following his heated back and forth with Darby Allin.

Sting's protege has been vocal in his quest in vying for the AEW World Championship. The 64-year-old namedropped Cody Rhodes and recalled his WCW tenure with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He also praised Ric Flair for assisting him to kickstart his career and their budding rivalry in the early years of his career.

Sting set the record straight with MJF before Allin took over and stated his determination to end the champion's 'reign of terror' as he takes the title for himself.

#4. Worst: Buddy Matthews failed to capture AEW International Championship

Buddy Matthews went up against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on Dynamite. While he was the fan favorite backed to win, he was unable to add the title to his list of accolades on the promotion.

The title formerly known as the All-Atlantic Championship was won by Cassidy in October last year, and he has defended it since on a regular basis. The House of Black has garnered mixed reactions from fans despite being a heel faction.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews currently hold the AEW World Trios titles. The match on Dynamite elevated the wrestling world to believe the 34-year-old could win his first singles title on the promotion, but they were left disappointed.

#3. Best: Wardlow returned on Dynamite to take revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs

Last month, Wardlow was on the receiving end of a series of misfortune, from being robbed and Powerhouse Hobbs defeating him for the TNT Championship to being attacked by QT Marshall.

During his time away, Marshall boasted about how he was responsible for breaking into the 35-year-old's car. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Hobbs went up against former WWE name Silas Young in a squash match.

Following the bout, Wardlow was seen backstage destroying the champion's car sending him a clear message on what's in store for him in the coming weeks.

#2. Worst: Chris Jericho going up against Keith Lee in the Dynamite main event, building rivalry with Adam Cole

Chris Jericho picked a feud with Adam Cole upon his returning match after nearly 10 months. Cole went up against Daniel Garcia in the main event of Dynamite a couple of weeks ago.

The JAS leader walked out to accompany his teammate out of the arena following his loss. Before aiding the young star, Jericho looked over his shoulder to Adam Cole, who was celebrating his victory with Britt Baker.

On the latest edition of the weekly show, Chris Jericho clashed with Keith Lee in the aftermath of their heated exchange last week. Garcia was ringside, cheering the 52-year-old during his bout. With some assistance from Swerve Strickland, The Ocho won the match.

Cole walked out and showcased support to an exasperated Lee outside the ring. He recreated Jericho's looking over the shoulder as the former WWE star had done before.

#1. Best: Jeff Hardy's highly anticipated return on Dynamite

Jeff Hardy's suspension and third DUI last year left his wrestling career up in the air. While some seemed certain that he would never step foot in the squared circle again, some, especially his brother Matt Hardy were convinced he would return.

Matt Hardy's feud with Ethan Page reached its peak, and he found a loophole to get out of his seemingly binding association with the star. He confronted Page before being attacked by Big Bill from behind.

Jeff Hardy made his surprise return and evened out the odds by coming to his brother's aid again, just like he did when making his AEW debut. Fans in the arena lept to their feet as soon as his entrance music hit, thus, showcasing their admiration for the younger Hardy.

